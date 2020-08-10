Abe Laboriel Jr. Plays Concept Classic Series Drums

Recently, the first-call studio and touring drummer Abe Laboriel Jr visited Drum Channel Studios. While recording he discovered the pure, warm tonality and articulation of the retro-inspired PDP Concept™ Classic Series kit featuring plied European Maple counter hoops. The powerhouse drummer was also enamored by the sonic attributes of the 14” x 26” bass drum that accompanied the set-up.

A classic for the modern age, PDP Concept™ Maple Classic bridges the gap between modern build techniques and vintage aesthetics. The 100% European Maple drum shells, with matching counter hoops deliver a round, focused sound with minimal overtones, ideal for any studio environment. The 3-piece kit is available with a variety of kick drum sizes including 20”, 22”, 24”, and 26”. Bop configurations are offered with a 14” x 18”. The kits are finished in a range of understated satin lacquer finishes including Ox Blood, Ebony, Walnut and Natural. Standard features include True-Pitch™ tuning, vintage-style low-profile die-cast Claw Hooks, Dual Turret Lugs and Remo heads.

Laboriel Jr. is known for playing both oversized-sized drums and cymbals, while harnessing the subtle nuance of their dynamic range. Commenting on the sound of the drums in his home studio in Los Angeles he said, “These PDP wood hoop drums are consistently killer!! Everything that I love about DW’s; dynamic, warm tone & punchy attack. These drums are super versatile & great to record!”

Abe Laboriel Jr. grew up around some of the biggest names in music with a father who is amongst the most influential bass players of our time. He made his live debut with Paul McCartney in 2001 and has played on every tour since. A highly sought-after session drummer, he has worked with industry heavyweights including Eric Clapton, Sting, Sheryl Crow, Lady Gaga, Seal, Chris Isaak and many others.

