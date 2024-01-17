Abe Kanan Named 98 Rock/Sacramento Afternoon Host

Abe Kanan is appointed afternoon host of KRXQ-FM (appoints) in Sacramento. “The Abe Kanan Show” will air on weekdays from 3-7pm PT beginning January 10. Kanan most recently co-hosted mornings on WCHI-FM (Rock 95.5) in Chicago. With over 22 years of experience, he was the voice of “The Abe Kanan Show” on SiriusXM Howard 101, as well as a radio personality for WKQX-FM (Q101) and WLUP-FM (K-Love, previously The Loop 97.9) in Chicago, WBGG-FM (Big 105.9) in Miami and WNDX-FM (93.9X) Indianapolis.

“Abe is a well-rounded on-air talent with an incredible understanding of this industry, including the technical skills behind the mic,” said Audacy Sacramento Regional Vice President Stacey Kauffman. “We’re excited to bring him aboard and have him lead afternoons for this legendary local favorite through his humor, creativity and insight.”

“I am so excited to create the show I’ve always wanted to do on one of the most iconic radio stations in the country,” added Kanan. “There aren’t many heritage rock stations left, and 98 Rock is alive and well. The station is everything a rock station should be – covering every era – and I’m excited to play new rock music. My compliments to all of the fantastic people at Audacy for making this happen. Now, I need to find the best burger and sub sandwich in Sacramento.”