ABC Radio Offers Three Specials For 4th Of July Weekend

ABC RADIO is offering affiliates three three-hour specials for 4TH OF JULY weekend.

The specials include GEORGE THOROGOOD hosting “RED, WHITE AND ROCK 2019,” a salute to American rock and roll and the cities, artists, and songs behind Classic Rock hits; JAKE OWEN hosting a Country special, “HOMEMADE HOMETOWN SALUTE,” featuring CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MICHAEL RAY, CARLY PEARCE, LUKE COMBS, JIMMIE ALLEN, JORDAN DAVIS, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, DAN + SHAY, COLE SWINDELL, MORGAN WALLEN, THOMAS RHETT, and others; and ABC NEWS Correspondent AARON KATERSKY hosting “CHERISHED AMERICA,” a trip to national monuments, parks, and places on the National Register of Historic Places.

Find out more from HEIDI ORINGER at (212) 456-5541 or heidi.b.oringer@abc.com