ABC Radio Offers Four Specials For July 4th
ABC RADIO has announced four three-hour specials for the FOURTH OF JULY holiday.
The specials include:
- “RED WHITE AND TRUE-BLUE COUNTRY FAN SALUTE,” hosted by DUSTIN LYNCH and featuring interviews with LUKE BRYAN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, LITTLE BIG TOWN, JASON ALDEAN, DARIUS RUCKER, KELSEA BALLERINI and others;
- “RED, WHITE & ROCK 2018,” hosted by EDDIE MONEY and including interviews and music from American rock greats; “AMERICA’S PASTIMES,” with AARON KATERSKY looking at SUMMER activities from beach and baseball to barbecue;
- And “THE GREAT AMERICAN CAR SHOW,” hosted by ALEX STONE and exploring stories illustrating AMERICA’s automobile obsession, including a Route 66 drive, stunt driving, in-car tech, and the limousine in which President KENNEDY was riding when he was assassinated.
Alex Stone On The Ford Mustang Assembly Line (Photo: ABC News)
Eddie Money (Photo: ABC News)