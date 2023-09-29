ABC Audio Announces Multiyear Podcast Ad Partnership

ABC Audio announced today a multiyear podcast advertising deal with Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast, an industry podcast advertising marketplace connecting ad buyers and content creators. This strategic partnership will position ABC Audio’s podcast portfolio for continued growth. ABC Audio’s library of podcasts features ABC News’ flagship daily news podcast “Start Here,” as well as “Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie-Till Mobley.” ABC Audio also offers listeners a true-crime collection that includes “The King Road Killings,” “Truth and Lies” and “20/20.”

“ABC Audio’s podcast business is flourishing, and we’re poised to make several exciting content announcements this fall,” said ABC Audio Vice President Liz Alesse. “We’re thrilled to have AdvertiseCast in our corner as we expand our podcasting footprint even further and take this business to new heights.”

“We are excited to embark on this strategic, exclusive advertising partnership with ABC Audio, a true icon in the media industry,” added Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast CRO Dave Hanley. “By combining our expertise in podcast advertising with ABC Audio’s authoritative voice and content, we are confident that this partnership will deliver unparalleled value to listeners and advertisers alike.”