Abby Nissenbaum Grapples With Heartbreak On Emotional Single “Glass Half Full”

Indie alternative singer-songwriter Abby Nissenbaum delivers passionate lovesick poetry on her new single, “Glass Half Full,” out now. This emerging LGBTQ artist offers a poignant perspective on this track, as she delves into the full scope of emotions that make break-ups so difficult to process. The singer-songwriter pulled inspiration for this track from Pinegrove’s Amperland, NY album, finding herself especially enthralled by the very meta, self-motivational battle cries characteristic of their lyricism. For Nissenbaum, this project was a moment to reflect on the moments of self-inflicted cruelty that come up when we’re feeling less than pleased with ourselves. The disappointment of mourning a loss of love can be especially disheartening, and Nissenbaum is no stranger to the dark places our minds can go when we’re in the midst of such painful experiences. This track – characterized by hauntingly poetic lyricism, a raw acoustic-driven mix, and a harrowing melancholy – is a heartbreak anthem perfectly suited for fans of Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers.

This track has been “a long time in progress,” says Nissenbaum. “Glass Half Full” was the first song the artist wrote upon her move to Nashville. The powerhouse vocalist brought this track to life with her friend and colleague, Jacob Adam Davis. The two joined forces to complete an unfinished version of “Glass Half Full,” ultimately creating a somber, hypnotic final product oozing with raw emotion. Created in collaboration with producer Riley Geare (Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Caroline Rose), this track is embellished with a folksy lead acoustic guitar line and airy keys juxtaposed with reverse-delayed guitars. The sorrowful moaning effect emanating from the guitars permeates the mix, perfectly embodying the song’s heavy-hearted subject matter. Nissenbaum hopes this track speaks to those struggling with loneliness, heartbreak, and feelings of disappointment; as an individual coping and growing through her own hardships, she acknowledges that “It’s helpful to know that others out in the world have had similar experiences of non-belonging, even those who seem to ‘have it all together.’”