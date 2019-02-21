Abby Anderson Joins Rob Thomas’ 2019 ‘Chip Tooth Smile’ Tour

Abby Anderson will be hitting the road with Rob Thomas this summer on his 2019 Chip Tooth Smile Tour dates.

The singer is excited, to say the least, writing in all caps on Twitter, “I AM GOING TO BE SCREAMING LITTLE WONDERS EVERY NIGHT THANK YOU THANK YOU.”

Anderson launched her career on Glenn Beck’s talk radio show as a teenager by performing “Let Freedom Ring,” which is her version of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.” Her influences include Ray Charles, Dolly Parton, Roy Orbison, Stevie Wonder, KT Oslin and Elvis Presley, and she has previously shared the bill with Black River Entertainment labelmate Kelsea Ballerini, Peter Frampton, Lee Greenwood and more.

One of CMT’s 2018 Next Women of Country class, 21-year-old Anderson originally hails from Texas, but she moved to Nashville to pursue her musical dreams at 17 after graduating high school early. She’s made inroads with her debut single, “Make Him Wait,” but the tour with the Matchbox Twenty singer is her biggest piece of exposure to date.

The tour kicks off in May and will circle through the United States and Canada through August. Fans who pre-order Thomas’ new album Chip Tooth Smile will receive exclusive first access to tickets beginning Monday, Feb. 25, at 10 AM local time. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, Mar. 1, at 10AM local time.

Rob Thomas’ 2019 Chip Tooth Smile Tour Dates Featuring Abby Anderson:

May 28 — Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

May 30 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ Firekeeper’s Casino

May 31 — Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

June 1 — Rochester Hills, Mich @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 3 — Cincinnati, Ohio PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

June 4 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

June 7 — Madison, Wisc. @ Breese Stevens Field

June 8 — Prior Lake, Minn @ Mystic Lake

June 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

June 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ TBA

June 14 — Portland, Oreg. @ Theater of the Clouds

June 16 — Saratoga, Calif. @ Mountain Winery

June 18 — Los Angeles, Calif @ Greek Theatre

June 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay

June 23 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

June 25 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

June 26 Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 28 Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

June 29 –New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theater

June 30 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 2 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

July 5 — St Petersburg, Fla. @ The Mahaffey Theater

July 6 — Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

July 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

July 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 12 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 13 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Met Philadelphia

July 15 — Bethlehem, Penn. @ The Sands Event Center

July 17 — Englewood, N. J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

July 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 20 — Orillia, Ontario, Canada @ Casino Rama Resort

July 21 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC Performing Arts Center

July 23 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

July 24 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 27 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata

July 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Jul 30 — New York, N. Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Aug. 2 — Port Chester, N. Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Aug. 3 — Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Aug. 4 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena