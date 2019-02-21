Abby Anderson Joins Rob Thomas’ 2019 ‘Chip Tooth Smile’ Tour
Abby Anderson will be hitting the road with Rob Thomas this summer on his 2019 Chip Tooth Smile Tour dates.
The singer is excited, to say the least, writing in all caps on Twitter, “I AM GOING TO BE SCREAMING LITTLE WONDERS EVERY NIGHT THANK YOU THANK YOU.”
Anderson launched her career on Glenn Beck’s talk radio show as a teenager by performing “Let Freedom Ring,” which is her version of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.” Her influences include Ray Charles, Dolly Parton, Roy Orbison, Stevie Wonder, KT Oslin and Elvis Presley, and she has previously shared the bill with Black River Entertainment labelmate Kelsea Ballerini, Peter Frampton, Lee Greenwood and more.
One of CMT’s 2018 Next Women of Country class, 21-year-old Anderson originally hails from Texas, but she moved to Nashville to pursue her musical dreams at 17 after graduating high school early. She’s made inroads with her debut single, “Make Him Wait,” but the tour with the Matchbox Twenty singer is her biggest piece of exposure to date.
The tour kicks off in May and will circle through the United States and Canada through August. Fans who pre-order Thomas’ new album Chip Tooth Smile will receive exclusive first access to tickets beginning Monday, Feb. 25, at 10 AM local time. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, Mar. 1, at 10AM local time.
Rob Thomas’ 2019 Chip Tooth Smile Tour Dates Featuring Abby Anderson:
May 28 — Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
May 30 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ Firekeeper’s Casino
May 31 — Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
June 1 — Rochester Hills, Mich @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
June 3 — Cincinnati, Ohio PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
June 4 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
June 7 — Madison, Wisc. @ Breese Stevens Field
June 8 — Prior Lake, Minn @ Mystic Lake
June 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion Denver
June 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
June 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ TBA
June 14 — Portland, Oreg. @ Theater of the Clouds
June 16 — Saratoga, Calif. @ Mountain Winery
June 18 — Los Angeles, Calif @ Greek Theatre
June 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
June 23 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
June 25 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
June 26 Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 28 Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
June 29 –New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theater
June 30 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 2 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
July 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
July 5 — St Petersburg, Fla. @ The Mahaffey Theater
July 6 — Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
July 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
July 9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
July 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 12 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
July 13 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Met Philadelphia
July 15 — Bethlehem, Penn. @ The Sands Event Center
July 17 — Englewood, N. J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
July 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
July 20 — Orillia, Ontario, Canada @ Casino Rama Resort
July 21 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC Performing Arts Center
July 23 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amphitheatre
July 24 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 27 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata
July 29 — New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre
Jul 30 — New York, N. Y. @ Beacon Theatre
Aug. 2 — Port Chester, N. Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
Aug. 3 — Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Aug. 4 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena