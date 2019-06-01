Abby Anderson Is ‘Fearless’ on ‘A Dog’s Journey’ Soundtrack

A country newcomer has earned a musical slot in a major motion picture. Abby Anderson is included on the soundtrack for the new movie A Dog’s Journey, performing a song called “Fearless.”

Penned by Jayson DeZuzio and Jillian Strauss, the piano-driven ballad has Anderson telling a story of strength and overcoming fears as she sings in the lyrics: “I’m falling fearless / No other way to do this / ‘Cause even when I’m crashing down / There is higher ground.”

A Dog’s Journey, which opened May 17, serves as the sequel to the 2017 film A Dog’s Purpose, based on the novels by W. Bruce Cameron. The film follows the journey of a dog named Bailey, voiced by Josh Gad, and the many people and a families he impacts throughout his life. It also stars Dennis Quaid, Emmy winning actress Marg Helgenberger and Skins star Kathryn Prescott.

Sam Hunt’s “Take Your Time” and “I Can Love You Like That” by John Michael Montgomery also appear in the film’s soundtrack.

“This movie had me in tears, laughing and walking out of the theatre with joy in my heart. I’m just happy to have been involved with even a small part of Universal’s uplifting, positive and inspiring message,” Anderson shares with Billboard.

Anderson broke into the country scene in 2018 with her poignant debut single “Make Him Wait.” She’s set to hit the road as an opening act on Rob Thomas’ 2019 Chip Tooth Smile Tour named after his fourth solo album. The tour began in Red Bank, N.J. on Tuesday (May 28) and continues through the fall.