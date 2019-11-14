Abbi Scott Releases New EP

Sultry songstress Abbi Scott recently released her newest EP, “This. Is. Me.”, featuring an edgier new sound. Click HERE to download it!

This. Is. Me., which contains Abbi’s previously released fan favorite single Voodoo, showcases five amazing Southern Rock, soulful songs that feature Abbi’s signature country edge. Recorded at the famous Blackbird Studio and Grand Central South, Abbi’s newest project (produced by Sal Oliveri) is sure to be a hit amongst fans.

“This is my coming-of-age album,” Abbi explains. “It reflects where I am in my life as an artist and a young woman. Nothing I’ve put out to date sounds quite like this new music. Nothing has been quite as authentic to me up until this point. I’m proud of this record and how it sets the tone for who I am creatively.”

About Abbi Scott:

Raised with mid-western charm in Clinton, Indiana, Abbi Scott has always had a passion for music. Growing up on traditional country and classic rock legends like Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Tesla and Motley Crue, Abbi has cultivated her own unique southern-rock sound over the years.

Abbi has opened for several of country music’s biggest stars, including Luke Bryan, Lee Brice, Dierks Bentley, Confederate Railroad, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Josh Thompson, Jana Kramer, Trick Pony, Bucky Covington, Maggie Rose and more. In 2015, she released her first three singles – Flying, Got My Own Shotgun and Yesterday’s Daisies. After playing countless shows, including CMA Fest, Abbi released Love Wasn’t Ready for Me, co-written by Eric Paslay, in 2016.

Inspired by renowned musicians like Amy Winehouse, The Beatles and Gretchen Wilson, Abbi has recently been writing and recording new music with well-known Nashville producer Sal Oliveri (Pink, Chris Stapleton). She continues to play famous venues around Music City and across the country, proving her tireless dedication to the music industry.

For more information, visit www.abbiscott.com and connect with Abbi on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Spotify.