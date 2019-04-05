Aaron Watson’s New 20 Track Album “Red Bandana” Slated For Release On June 21

Traditional torch-bearer Aaron Watson revealed the complete Red Bandana track list, as exclusively announced by American Songwriter. The “reigning indie underdog’s” (Rolling Stone) brand new project, co-produced with Jordan Lehning, is slated for a June 21 release.

The epic collection of twenty self-penned songs, written solely by Watson, puts him in elite company, marking the first mainstream country album in over a decade to be entirely authored by one person, having last occurred with Alan Jackson’s Good Time (2008).

“Red Bandana is the album I’ve been working towards my entire career,” says Watson. “There are 20 songs and they represent each of the 20 years I’ve been blessed to play shows and make Country Music. I wanted to give my incredible fans something more, a complete musical experience combined with poetry and cinematic moments — I even recorded the sound of my Grandmother’s wind chimes, the fuzz of my Dad’s AM radio and the rattle of the train that passes by my ranch — and can’t wait for everyone to hear the full record from start to finish.”

Red Bandana Full Track List

1) “Ghost Of Guy Clark”

2) “El Comienzo Del Viaje”

3) “Dark Horse”

4) “Heartstrings”

5) “Old Friend”

6) “Kiss That Girl Goodbye”

7) “Country Radio”

8) “Legends”

9) “Am I Amarillo”

10) “Blood Brothers”

11) “Live Or Die Trying”

12) “Riding With Red”

13) “Red Bandana”

14) “Trying Like The Devil”

15) “Home Sweet Home”

16) “Burn Em Down”

17) “Shake A Heartache”

18) “You On My Hands”

19) “To Be The Moon”

20) “58”