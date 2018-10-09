Aaron Watson To Release His First Ever Christmas Album, “An Aaron Watson Family Christmas”

The Christmas season is starting early for “pioneering independent” Aaron Watson as he announces his first ever Christmas album, “An Aaron Watson Family Christmas,” will release on Friday, October 5.

The ten-song collection includes seasonal standards and two originals. The project was a labor of love for Watson and truly a family affair, with his wife of 16 years, Kimberly and their children; Jake (12), Jack (10) & Jolee Kate (8) all featured on the album.

Among the originals is a self-penned neo-classic tip of the hat to his home state with “Lonestar Lonely Christmas” and the beautiful “She Stared At Him All Night,” which was written by Drew Womack and depicts Mary in the manger with Jesus.

“We’ve talked about making this record for a few years now and I’m so glad we finally did,” says Watson. “I had so much fun with Kim and the kids working on this project and including them, and am so proud of how it turned out. It’s very much a Frank Sinatra on the farm kind of feel. We hope it is something families can enjoy during the holidays for years to come.”

An Aaron Watson Family Christmas

1. “Lonely Lonestar Christmas” (Aaron Watson)

2. “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” – featuring Kimberly, Jake, Jack & Jolee Kate

3. “She Stared At Him All Night” (Drew Womack)

4. “Christmas Time is Here” – featuring Jolee Kate w/ Jack reading Luke

5. “Baby It’s Cold Outside” – featuring Kimberly

6. “The Christmas Waltz”

7. “Jingle Bells” – featuring Kimberly

8. “Silent Night”

9. “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” – featuring Jake

10. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” – Watson Family Greeting

Beginning Friday, fans can order special gift packages directly from aarowatson.com with items including: a tree ornament replica of Watson’s guitar, a set of holiday cards for fans to send out, an Aaron Watson ugly Christmas sweater and more!