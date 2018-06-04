Aaron Watson Partners With ADA Worldwide

BIG LABEL RECORDS’ AARON WATSON has partnered with ADA WORLDWIDE for a global distribution deal, which will position WATSON’s BIG LABEL RECORDS as a full service independent record label.

“We are very proud to partner with AARON, who is such an extraordinary artist, and the brilliant team that he and [BIG LABEL RECORDS Co-Founder] GINO [GENARO] have assembled,” said ADA WORLDWIDE Pres. ELIAH SETON. “We share their ambitious vision for AARON’s future and all that BIG LABEL RECORDS can achieve.” Added GENARO, “Today is a milestone day and giant step towards the future of this business. ADA WORLDWIDE is the perfect partner for what we are wanting to accomplish. It has been so rewarding to see these teams now come together with the same passion, excitement, and optimism and already get to work! The sky is the limit!”