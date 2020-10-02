Aaron Watson, Lonestar, Eli Young Band & More: Hold My Beer And Watch This Tour

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob’s Texas first opened in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment each month at the place where entertainment takes on a whole new persona.

As rising stars and music legends grace the stages of the iconic honkytonk, it is evident that there is no place in the world like Billy Bob’s Texas and October’s lineup definitely delivers! Copper Chief kicks off October with force when they take the stage on Oct. 2 followed by Aaron Watson (Oct. 3) and Mike Ryan (Oct. 10 & 11). Roger Creager (Oct. 16) will bring his blend of traditional country and modern lyrics while Shane Smith & The Saints (Oct. 17) bring their unique version of country-rock to a whole new level. Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer And Watch This Tour (Oct. 22 & 23) has been added for a second show. The Panhandlers (Oct. 29) will lead into a festive weekend along with Lonestar (Oct. 30) and finally, Eli Young Band (Oct. 31) for an evening of hits and memories on Halloween proving – October’s lineup is one you won’t want to miss!

October Concert Lineup:

OCT 02 – Copper Chief (Ticket Info)

OCT 03 – Aaron Watson (Ticket Info)

OCT 09 – Mike Ryan (Ticket Info)

OCT 10 – Mike Ryan (Ticket Info)

OCT 16 – Roger Creager (Ticket Info)

OCT 17 – Shane Smith & The Saints (Ticket Info)

OCT 22 – Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer And Watch This Tour (Ticket Info)

OCT 23 – Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer And Watch This Tour (Ticket Info)

OCT 30 – Lonestar (Ticket Info)

OCT 31 – Eli Young Band (Ticket Info)

New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!

More new shows have just been announced to the Billy Bob’s concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

NOV 06 – Robert Earl Keen (Ticket Info)

NOV 07 – Joe Nichols (Ticket Info)

NOV 13 – Josh Ward (Ticket Info)

NOV 15 – 2020 Texas Country Music Awards (Ticket Info)

NOV 19 – Colter Wall (Ticket Info)

NOV 27 – Easton Corbin (Ticket Info)

On September 25, the Academy of Country Music’s latest New Male Artist of the Year, Riley Green became the most recent entertainer to be included in Billy Bob’s “Lending a Hand to Music History” tradition.

For the full concert calendar, special event and visitor information, please go to www.billybobstexas.com

Location:

Billy Bob’s Texas

Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, Texas 76164

(817) 624-7117

DIRECTIONS

Circle airing Live At Billy Bob’s Texas!

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas gives the listener a front-row seat to concerts at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke and more.

Now, Circle network is carrying Live At Billy Bob’s Texas! Launched in January, Circle Media celebrates the country lifestyle and puts fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Based in Nashville, Circle includes a linear network as well as a companion over-the-top (OTT) premium entertainment service which is expected to launch in spring 2020. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV.

Go to CirclePlus.com for shows, schedules and a simple guide to getting the channel.

Visit BillyBobsTexas.com/live-at-billy-bobs for more information, or to buy any of the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store.

Billy Bob’s: Lending a Hand to Music History

Artists placing their hands in cement has been a tradition at Billy Bob’s for more than two decades.

Many of the club’s showcased artists have been honored with various awards and accolades. For some, however, their favorite honor is being part of what is now known as Billy Bob’s ‘Wall of Fame’.

Patrons can visit the Wall of Fame and see the handprints and autographs of Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and even Ringo Starr to name a few. Many fans enjoy comparing their hand size to the celebrities.

To view the gallery, click here.

Dance at Billy Bob’s!

Billy Bob’s legendary dance floor is open daily with limited capacity and appropriate social distancing requirements.

THURSDAY: College Night With Free Line Dance Lessons

Free entry with a college ID

SATURDAY: Lunch and Line Dance At High Noon, With Specials In The Honky Tonk Kitchen For Dancers

Free line dance lessons | 20% off lunch for dancers in the Honky Tonk Kitchen

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

To buy Billy Bob’s Texas merch, or any of the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store, or to buy tickets for special events and concerts, go to billybobstexas.com.