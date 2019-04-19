Aaron Watson Launches The Red Bandana Tour In Support Of New Album Release

“Fiercely independent” Aaron Watson reveals the first dates of The Red Bandana Tour with thirteen shows spanning coast to coast on its initial summer swing. As announced exclusively via Rolling Stone Country, the tour kicks off on June 28 in Watson’s hometown of Abilene, TX on the heels of his highly anticipated Red Bandana album release on June 21. All tour dates just released are on-sale now, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are available at www.aaronwatson.com/tour.

Watson’s “arena-ready country” live show is full of “modern-throwback aesthetic” and “supercharged Texas swing” says the Houston Press as his headlining tour continues to pack rooms coast to coast with sellout shows already logged in Boise, Pittsburgh, Austin and a dozen other markets in the first part of 2019. To celebrate the launch, Watson released video content for the new song, “Trying Like The Devil,” just released as an instant grat track when you pre-order his upcoming album. The video clip, along with The Red Bandana Tour details, can now be seen at Rolling Stone Country.

“I am so excited to announce the new tour this summer with the release of my new album Red Bandana,” says Watson. “Of course, kicking it off in my hometown of Abilene means the world to me. Touring is what we do, it’s how we built the business and met so many amazing fans over the years. I can assure everyone that we plan on coming to your market over the course of this record with a brand-new stage and production as well as set list. We’ll be playing the old favorites and a lot of new songs from Red Bandana.”

Aaron Watson’s The Red Bandana Tour

6/28 – Taylor County Expo Center – Abilene, TX

6/29 – White Oak Music Hall (Outdoors) – Houston, TX

7/6 – Big Lake Festival – Big Lake, TX

7/11 – Hodag Country Festival – Rhinelander, WI

7/12 – Riverfront Live – Cincinnati, OH

7/13 – Jam In The Valley – Varysburg, NY

7/18 – Adams County Fair – Hastings, NE

7/19 – Lazy Gators – Lake Of The Ozarks, MO

7/26 – A Night In The Country – Yerington, NV

8/10 – Ford Park Arena – Beaumont, TX

8/15 – Power & Lights District – Kansas City, MO

8/23 – Colorado State Fair – Pueblo, CO

9/5 – Washington State Fair – Puyallup, WA