Aaron Nigel Smith “I Can’t Breathe” now available to AC/Hot AC radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

For the past 15 years Aaron Nigel Smith has worked to educate, empower and entertain to youth and families around the world. He teaches chorus & drumming in Oregon & Washington through 1 World Chorus, Young Audiences, and the Right Brain Initiative. His most recent album, In Our America, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Charts. The 2015 release, Celebrating Bob Marley also spent several weeks on charts. In 2012, One World Chorus released a debut CD, Welcome to the Village, to critical acclaim. People Magazine and USA today recognized the project as one of the best childrens releases of the year and the CD received a Parents Choice Award. His 2010 CD, Everyone Loves to Dance, received a Parents Choice Award and recognition in People Magazine. In 2009, he collaborated with Ziggy Marley the Bob Marley childrens record, B is for Bob. In 2005, Aarons debut CD release, Lets Pretend, won the NAPPA & IParenting Media Awards. Aaron Nigel Smith joined the cast of the PBS Kids show, Between the Lions in 2008. In 2009 Aaron and his wife of 19 years Diedre, formed the non-profit One World Chorus with the goal of building bridges internationally through choral singing. There are currently children involved in Portland, Los Angeles, New York, Kenya & Jamaica. The Rox in Sox Childrens Music & Book Festival is a project that Aaron spearheaded. During this free charity event, families in the US & Jamaica enjoy a day a free world class music, authors, family friendly activities and food vendors. Socks, shoes and books are donated at the entrance of the event in the US and distributed to youth in Jamaica & Kenya. Aaron also works with Ben & Jerrys, The Bob Marley Foundation and PYE Global to organize the One Love Youth Camp. This special project brings youth from rural and urban Jamaica together for a week long camp that encourages creativity, empowerment and conflict resolution.