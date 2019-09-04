Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob’s Texas first opened in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment each month, when stars from the present and past grace the stages.

Aaron Lewis, The Wallflowers, Lee Brice, Corey Smith & More Headed To Billy Bob’s Texas In September

Plus Wade Bowen, Muscadine Bloodline, Tower Of Power and Hayes Carll set to take the stage in September

New concerts announced & tickets on sale now for Old Crow Medicine Show, The Bacon Brothers, Jack Ingram, Billy Currington, Neal McCoy, The Bellamy Brothers, Tracy Lawrence & Willie Nelson

Tracy Byrd ‘Live At Billy Bob’s Texas’ available for pre-order on September 13 and will be released November 8

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas Airs Weekly on RFD-TV Sundays at 7/6c and also available on-demand at RFDCC.com

September Concert Lineup:

SEP 06 – Muscadine Bloodline (Ticket Info)

SEP 07 – Tower Of Power (Ticket Info)

SEP 13 – Lee Brice (Ticket Info)

SEP 14 – Aaron Lewis (Ticket Info)

SEP 20 – Corey Smith (Ticket Info)

SEP 21 – Wade Bowen (Ticket Info)

SEP 27 – The Wallflowers (Ticket Info)

SEP 28 – Hayes Carll (Ticket Info)

New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!

More new shows have just been announced to the Billy Bob’s concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

OCT 04 – Old Crow Medicine Show (Ticket Info)

OCT 05 – Jack Ingram (Ticket Info)

OCT 11 – The Bacon Brothers (Ticket Info)

OCT 12 – Billy Currington (Ticket Info)

OCT 19 – Tracy Lawrence (Ticket Info)

OCT 25 – The Bellamy Brothers (Ticket Info)

NOV 01 – Jamey Johnson (Ticket Info)

NOV 08 – Neal McCoy (Ticket Info)

NOV 15 – Willie Nelson (Ticket Info)

DEC 29 – Rodney Carrington (Ticket Info)

Location:

Billy Bob’s Texas

Historic Fort Worth Stock Yards

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, Texas 76164

(817) 624-7117

DIRECTIONS

Tracy Byrd: ‘Live From Billy Bob’s Texas’

The latest Live From Billy Bob’s Texas: Tracy Byrd will be available for pre-order on September 13 with “Redneck Roses” available immediately, followed by “Big Love” on October 14 and “Back To Texas” on October 25. On November 8, Live From Billy Bob’s Texas: Tracy Byrd will be available on CD, Vinyl and DVD formats. There will also be a pre-save link on Spotify and Google.

CD AND DVD TRACK LIST:

01. It’s About the Pain

02. Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo

03. I’m From The Country

04. Hot Night In The Country

05. I Want To Feel That Way Again

06. Big Love

07. Love Lessons

08. Holdin’ Heaven

09. Someone To Give My Love To

10. Redneck Roses

11. Back To Texas

12. Lonesome, On’ry and Mean

13. Wildfire

14. Before I Die

15. Only Jesus

16. Keeper of the Stars

17. Drinkin’ Bone

18. Don’t Take Her She’s All I Got

19. Watermelon Crawl

LP TRACK LIST:

SIDE A

1. Holdin’ Heaven

2. I Want To Feel That Way Again

3. Big Love 4. Drinkin’ Bone

5. Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo

6. I’m From The Country

7. Love Lesson

SIDE B

1. Someone To Give My Love To

2. Redneck Roses

3. Keeper of the Stars

4. Don’t Take Her She’s All I Got

5. Watermelon Crawl

Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner & Show Every Saturday

The Lone Star Murder Mystery dinner and show series kicks off in the month of June at Billy Bob’s. The award winning actors who created the original Lone Star Murder Mysteries take guests on a lighthearted trip back to the Wild West, where laughs fly like bullets and hilarity is the law of the land. For more information or to buy tickets, please click here.

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas Airs Sundays At 7/6c On RFD-TV

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas gives the listener a front row seat to concerts at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke and more. There’s also more than a dozen singer-songwriters from the Texas and Red Dirt Music scene including Stoney LaRue, Kevin Fowler, Randy Rogers Band, and even a popular Fort Worth rock band, The Toadies.

In a partnership that started over 20 years ago, Smith Music Group has gathered a collection of their favorite cuts – including icons Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson with newer artists like Shooter Jennings – and put them into a TV show! You’ll see exclusive interviews, one-offs from up-and-comers and intimate backstage acoustic performances.

Live Bull Riding Every Friday & Saturday Night!

Every Friday and Saturday night at 9 pm & 10 pm you can catch the excitement of live bull riding in the former auction ring at Billy Bob’s.

Bull riding at Billy Bob’s is conducted just like at a professional rodeo. Riders enter early in the week, pay an entry fee, and take home only what they win. Rules call for the rider to hang on for eight seconds with only one hand in the braided loose rope. The riders can earn up to 50 points for the way the bull bucks and the degree of difficulty, as well as up to 50 points for the control the cowboy shows. A perfect score of 100 has never been achieved at Billy Bob’s – and has only been reached once in the history of pro rodeo.

For contestant info and Bull Riding entries, contact Kaitlyn Shaw by phone at 214-957-8859, or send an email to doublerrodeo@yahoo.com.

Billy Bob’s: Lending a Hand to Music History

Artists placing their hands in cement has been a tradition at Billy Bob’s for more than two decades.

Many of the club’s showcased artists have been honored with various awards and accolades. For some, however, their favorite honor is being part of what is now known as Billy Bob’s ‘Wall of Fame’.

Patrons can visit the Wall of Fame and see the hand prints and autographs of Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and even Ringo Starr to name a few. Many fans enjoy comparing their hand size to the celebrities.

To view the gallery, click here.

Dance at Billy Bob’s!

Billy Bob’s legendary dance floor is open every day and night for dancers to show off their skills!

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Couples Dance Classes

Sunday- 5 and 6PM | Monday- 7 and 8PM | $5 per person

Click here for more info!

WEDNESDAY: Ladies Night With Free Line Dance Lessons

Free entry for ladies | Great prizes

THURSDAY: College Night With Free Line Dance Lessons

Free entry with a college ID

SATURDAY: Lunch and Line Dance At High Noon, With Specials In The Honky Tonk Kitchen For Dancers

Free line dance lessons | 20% off lunch for dancers in the Honky Tonk Kitchen

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

