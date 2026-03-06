Aaron Lewis sets 2026 ‘American Tour’ dates

This post was originally published on this site.

Staind frontman-turned-country-singer Aaron Lewis has just launched the first leg of his 2026 American Tour, once again featuring his backing band, The Stateliners. The 2026 American Tour will feature fan favorites, alongside new music planned for release later this year.

The 53-date tour just kicked off January 22nd in Quapaw, Oklahoma, with performances in legendary venues such as Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Las Vegas’ Pearl Theater, including stops throughout the Midwest, West Coast, and Northeast. A press release promises “raw honesty, stripped-down storytelling and unapologetic music.”

For ticket information, head to Aaron Lewis’ website.

Tickets can also be purchased via: Ticketmaster.

