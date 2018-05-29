Aaron Criswell Named VP/Market Manager For Cumulus/Shreveport-Bossier City

ADAMS RADIO GROUP/LAS CRUCES, NM VP/GM AARON CRISWELL is joining CUMULUS MEDIA as VP/Market Manager for SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA. CRISWELL is a former Senior Marketing Manager for CBS RADIO/SACRAMENTO and GM for MAPLETON/SAN LUIS OBISPO. The CUMULUS SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY cluster includes Sports KRMD-A-K264AS (THE TICKET), Urban KMJJ, Hot AC KQHN (Q97.3), Urban AC KVMA (MAGIC 102.9), and Country KRMD-F (COUNTRY 101.1).

CUMULUS Regional VP MARK SULLIVAN said, “We’re really enthused about AARON joining our team. I’m looking forward to working directly with him and extending his long track record of success!”

CRISWELL said, “I am excited for the opportunity to lead the SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY cluster for CUMULUS. Based on past experiences and industry knowledge, I look forward to implementing a strategic plan to maximize ratings and revenue results. The opportunity to work alongside MARK SULLIVAN, BOB WALKER and MARY BERNER is just icing on the King Cake.”