A$AP Rocky Remains In Jail Pending Assault Trial In Sweden

Despite Pres. DONALD TRUMP’s offer to pay his bail, A$AP ROCKY will remain in a Swedish jail until his trial for assault is concluded, HUFFINGTON POST reports. The rapper (real name: RAKIM MAYERS) was arrested JULY 3rd after a physical confrontation with a man on the streets of STOCKHOLM. Video evidence shows ROCKY hurling a man to the ground.

ROCKY asserts that he acted in self-defense, producing an INSTAGRAM video of him telling two men to stop following and harassing him and his entourage. Swedish public prosecutor DANIEL SUNESON disputed his account, saying, “It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the Internet. In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements have been supported by witness statements.”

TRUMP spoke with Swedish Prime Minister STEFAN LÖFVEN about bail,” but SWEDEN does not allow for bail release and LÖFVEN “made certain to emphasize the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts.” Swedish law dictates that a trial must take place within two weeks; the actual trial date is expected to be revealed next week