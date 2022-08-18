AA-Legrand’s Debut EP Takes Listeners on a Neo-Folk Infused, Sonic Sojourn

AA-Legrand’s music is not only subtly intricate but also strikingly authentic. In “Slow, Sleep, Fall” Loth bears it all by divulging the desires of his heart and displaying his skills as a songwriter. “There’s no need to rush love, no need to run. We’ll be here tomorrow,” he sings. “So why do you rush, love? Why are you running? Because the sun always knows what we have done.” His vocals seem to carry his words with delicate ease. “‘Slow, Sleep, Fall’ is diving into the struggles of romantic relationships and eventually acceptance of the other’s flaws and weaknesses,” Loth says. By using contrasting elements, the artist seeks to tell a “story of regret.” The opening track on the record titled “All Your Love” utilizes hushed vocals and layered electronic beats to express a yearning for a lover. Characterized as neo-folk, Loth candidly encapsulates the burning passion of a jealous lover. As a collection, Pacific delivers muted brilliance. Like breathing in and out, the record is refreshingly organic and skillfully created.

ABOUT AA-LEGRAND

AA–Legrand (pronounced: eɪ eɪ -læ̃grænd) is the moniker of Berlin-based independent producer and songwriter Simeon Loth. A – the first letter of the Latin alphabet, beginnings; Legrand – the big unknown into which we all move forward. AA–Legrand takes classic Indie-Folk influences from Bon Iver and Novo Amor and enriches them with a touch of electronic vibes from James Blake and Apparat. Hushed vocals, wide open spaces and lush ambiences are the main elements of this newcomer’s music.

After several years of roaming Berlin’s Indie-Folk scene, playing in various bands of various styles and genres, Simeon Loth turned to produce his own music in 2019. Just naturally he started in his bedroom with an old MacBook and borrowed gear from friends, just aimlessly messing around with sounds for the sheer joy of exploring new sonic territory.

His key experience was this: After several attempts, when he recorded the final version of his song “Shade Of A Giant” everything slowly made sense and his musical course became clear. He found the sound that he had been looking for. In the following months he recorded the two other songs of his debut EP and mixed them himself.