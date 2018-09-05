A Tweet for Justice Resonates as Morgan Heritage Presents Mojo Morgan #BEFREE feat Gramps Morgan and Stephen Marley

In a serendipitous social media moment where GRAMMY award-winning Morgan Heritage’s own Mojo Morgan dedicated his forthcoming single “Be Free” to multi-award winning Ugandan recording artist-turned politician Bobi Wine after reading his tweet “Safely arrived in the US where I’ll be receiving specialised treatment following the brutal torture at the hands of SFC soldiers. We thank the world for standing with us. I will soon tell you what exactly happened to me since 13th August and what is next.” – @HeBobiWine, the latter became viral as the song’s spirit embodies the “Bobi Wine’s” of the world.

“So let me lead the rebellion, 1 billion soldiers full of conviction, Determination to rock the nation, Caution to each and every nation , This is an invasion of the next generation” sings Mojo Morgan as a call-to-action anthem.

“Be Free” featuring Mojo’s sibling Gramps Morgan and multi-GRAMMY award-winning Stephen Marley is beffiting of what both Reggae Royalty families have stood and still stand for as The Marley’s and Morgan’s who are more than just childhood friends carrying on their father’s legacies. The lead single from Mojo’s forthcoming full length-album was organicly created with inspiration from the single “Caution” from the legendary Wailers first album “The Best of The Wailers” released in 1971. “Not many people can relate to our respective families path, and because of that unique bond for the past decade Stephen has been a close advisor, confidant and lending ear. Combined with his amazing production skills, and the song’s inspiration from his father, it made sense to unite on BE FREE.” explained Mojo. “When I wrote the chorus, I felt it was a powerful message that could only be delivered in Gramps voice. It is a distinct voice that is full of love, soul and heart, able to deliver a message to resonate in hearts of humanity globally. This song aims to inspire the millennials who often get a bad wrap because they are doing things different from our parents. But in this technological age they are shaping the future , we must empower, and guide these leaders of tomorrow.”

As fans of Morgan Heritage eagerly await the album, Mojo reasures their fans that the album isn’t indicative of the band’s separation but rather a branch of the family’s journey “The greatest thing for me is to not only have the backing of my brothers, but to have Morgan heritage present me as a solo artist to the world. This is going to give fans a deeper look into me as an artist and my rasta rock persona. We also want to reassure our fans and music lovers that it isn’t us doing solo projects and taking a break from the group, but us giving Morgan Heritage a different face and voice to identify the group by as we continue this journey with our fans” related the Rasta Rock star.

Morgan Heritage presents Mojo Morgan “BE FREE” featuring Gramps Morgan and Stephen Marley has delivered an a captivating entertaining yet insightful animated lyric video featuring a dancing United States President Donald Trump dancing behind bars premieried on Mass Appeal Magazine and Boomshots TV, and is now on Morgan Heritage’s official VEVO channel https://youtu.be/0St2-wCDUsY

On sale September 14th, pre-order “BE FREE” https://fanlink.to/BeFree2