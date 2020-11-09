A Song For Modern Times: Listen to Andrew Adkins’ Plea For A Hero In New Single

Eclectic Nashville songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Andrew Adkins has released the 2nd single from his forthcoming album, The Echoist. “Save The Day” was written a year ago but fits appropriately in today’s state of the world. A devastating pandemic, global warming, civil unrest, protests, all leading up to the Presidential election, this year has been one of the most ominous, and unprecedented in recent history. Adkins recorded, wrote, and solely performed the tune at his home studio in East Nashville, Tennessee. Garage-psyche guitars and an infectious groove blend well with the optimistic, and cynical-come-hopeful theme of the lyrics. The song laments for a hero. Someone to “lift us up and to save us, from ourselves” — a much relatable and encouraging sentiment in today’s uncertain horizon.

Andrew Adkins blurs the lines within his genre-defying, unique sound. You may have heard his songs on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, numerous movie trailers, and commercials. Adkins has appeared on bills with notable artists such as Cage the Elephant, A Thousand Horses, Little Big Town, and Billy Joe Shaver. Andrew’s novel and diverse music style have received acclaim from the likes of Huffington Post, The Washington Post, Paste Magazine, American Songwriter, No Depression, and AXS.com.

“The Echoist”, is available on November 13. It will be available on all streaming platforms.

