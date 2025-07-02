A Revival for the Broken: Finding Your Cornerstone in the Storm

Singer-songwriter Ross Flora releases his deeply personal new single, “Cornerstone,” a reflection on overcoming spiritual aimlessness and finding purpose through the support of those around him. Drawing inspiration from both personal experiences and the timeless biblical parable to “build your house on the rock,” Flora offers a song that speaks to the power of faith, community, and the unwavering love that provides a solid foundation in times of uncertainty.

STREAM HERE

In his own words, Flora shares: “I wrote “Cornerstone” as a testament to a phase when I felt aimless and adrift in life. The plans I had laid out for myself, sacrificed and worked so hard for seemed to be leading nowhere, and I was spiraling spiritually. Thanks to the people and support that entered my life during that time, I was given a solid foundation to refocus my faith and purpose.”

With its evocative lyrics and poignant imagery, “Cornerstone” explores the metaphor of building one’s life on a firm foundation amidst life’s trials and tribulations. In the song, Flora paints a picture of personal transformation, moving from a place of despair to rediscovering faith and stability:

“I was traveling further down a dead-end road

I blew into town having less than what I owed

Speeding faster towards a point of no return

Til you gave my soul a place that felt like home…”

The song’s chorus captures the essence of the message:

“But the way you love is like I’ve never known

So when the storm rolls in, you’ll be my cornerstone.”

Through his heartfelt lyrics, Flora acknowledges the people who offer support and unconditional love, serving as the cornerstone that allows others to rebuild and find their way. He reflects on how the foundations we have–whether through people, faith, or values–empower us to grow and rise higher than we could alone.

Flora adds, “I hope ‘Cornerstone’ reminds the listener to appreciate the foundations of people and spiritual convictions in our lives that ground us, allowing us to grow and reach higher than we could alone,” he explains. “With that, ‘Cornerstone’ is also an acknowledgement of those people who share so much of themselves to be a part of that support for someone else.”

Musically “Cornerstone” weaves a rich tapestry of Americana, country, and folk influences, with a powerful, grounding sound that perfectly complements its message of resilience, Flora’s raw, emotive delivery invites listeners to connect not only with the song’s lyrics but also with the deep sense of hope and renewal it carries.

Ross will be performing live for WMOT Roots Radio in Nashville at 3rd & Lindsley on June 6th at 12 PM CST for a 30-minute acoustic set. He will also be performing at Dee’s Cocktail Lounge on Tuesday, August 19th, from 6:00 to 8:30 PM CST.







