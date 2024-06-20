A Narrative of Love and Resilience Through the Lens of a Single Mother

Rising country singer-songwriter Erin Duvall captivates audiences in her new music video, “One by One,” the title track from her latest album capturing the complexities and emotional highs and lows of being a single mother of four. Relationships shaping lives and the issues that challenge us: Erin delivers a powerful narrative of love, redemption, and self-discovery, painting a vivid picture of the turmoil and resilience. From the fragments of a broken home to the gradual reconstruction of inner strength, she explores the depths of heartache while embracing the transformative power of renewal.

Breakers shut off

like an abandoned house

Crushed my faith in love with all of these doubts

Woke me up from a state of numb

And turned on my breakers one by one

MUSIC VIDEO LINK HERE

Set against the backdrop of a once-ruined house, the video follows Erin as she navigates through the shattered remnants of her past. Erin says, “Life comes with its ups and downs and the strength you must find to rise from the ashes when it all goes up in smoke. It’s what either breaks you or defines you. The title track of my album was the creative arc for the entire project, and I am thrilled to share this visual representation of what “One by One” means to me. Transforming from a broken-down house to gradually rebuilding each room within yourself, you emerge as a much stronger and more beautiful version than you were before.”

Whether you’re looking for a powerful ballad or a cathartic release with a hard-hitting verse, there is a song about relationships that speaks to your heart and soul, and that’s what Erin does with “One by One” with its driving beat, catchy chorus, and moving delivery.

Erin adds, “One by One” puts into perspective aspects of life that were not defined by our connections with others and highlights the power of finding yourself again amidst the whirlwind. If you put in the work and truly rediscover who you are, you will slowly rebuild something much better than what was there before.”

Directed by Zac Adams of Sky Dive Films, Erin continues to reemerge as an artist, collaborating with industry veteran Terry and Simeon Baker, who are award-winning musicians touring with Kirk Franklin and Bishop T.D. Jakes creates a distinctive blend of country, gospel, and rock ‘n’ roll.

As a full-time single mother, a singer-songwriter, an entrepreneur, and the founder of a foundation that benefits single parents, Twice the Love Foundation, Erin and her music lead with the power of passion and storytelling.

For more information and to connect with Erin Duvall follow her on

Website, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and Twitter.