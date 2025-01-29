A Love Reborn by Turning the Pages: “Found in You”

We all know what it’s like to be stagnant, stuck on a page, only to remember that we can always turn the page. After taking a pause from her music career to raise her five children, Stefanie Michaela makes a heartfelt return with her new single, “Found in You.” The track was co-written and produced by multi-Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Keith Thomas, (known for his work with Amy Grant, Vanessa Williams, Whitney Houston, CeCe Winans), and co-written with International Songwriting Competition winner Stephanie Middleton. Inspired by the love Stefanie shares with her husband, “Found in You” is fueled by the foundation they have built together. With the support of her family, Stefanie’s children—who once looked to her as a source of strength and inspiration—have now become her greatest muse. Their encouragement ignited a renewed passion to create music that speaks to the heart, soul, and the power of resilience. “Mommy, you’ve taken care of us, now it’s time to take care of you,” says Stefanie’s children.

Due to the ongoing fires in Los Angeles, a portion of Stefanie’s streaming revenue will be donated to the Agoura Hills Animal Shelter, supporting their efforts to care for and rehome animals in need.

Stefanie’s journey into motherhood required her to put her career on hold, but the role of being a mother never dimmed her passion for music. Now, as she watches her children grow, their unwavering belief in her and their encouragement to pursue her dreams has reignited the fire inside her. Stefanie says, “I’m at a point in my life where it’s time to turn the pages. My love for music has never faded, and I want my children to see me fulfill my passion and weave it into their everyday lives. Working on ‘Found in You’ with Keith Thomas felt like coming home—his melodic perfection brought my story to life so naturally.”

As a mother, Stefanie has been a pillar of strength, guidance, and love for her children. Now, the roles have shifted. Inspired by their boundless energy, optimism, and support, Stefanie is returning to her artistry.

“The journey to this moment has been filled with challenges, but now it’s all or nothing. If my songs can touch just one soul and make them feel what I feel while singing these lyrics, then I’ve done my job. I hope the world resonates with my story, heartfelt lyrics, and the beauty of Keith’s creations.”

Her upcoming single “Found in You” releasing this Valentine’s Day, is just the beginning of this new chapter. The never-ending pursuit of one’s dreams, with her children by her side, Stefanie is determined to show them that it’s never too late to turn the pages of your own story.

‘The questioning, it settles in. Does your hand always fit right? ‘The kind of strength that never breaks—I never knew that I needed.’ “I still can’t believe I got to write this chapter of my life with the legendary Keith Thomas,” adds Stefanie.

Stirring a comeback, Stefanie is set to release her EP Turning Pages later this year. The music is not only a reflection of her personal evolution but also an invitation for listeners to connect deeply with their own stories.

About Stefanie Michaela

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Stefanie Michaela discovered her love for her music at 2 years old. As a young child, she would watch award shows, point to the television screen, and say, “I want to do that and be on stage one day.” She would make up all her own songs as a young child and ask to perform them for her family, standing on the fireplace hearth and using it as her stage. Weekly performances became a tradition, with Stefanie entertaining her family with her original songs. As she grew, so did her passion for singing and songwriting, becoming a fixture at talent shows, dance recitals, and school musicals with a voice that earned the nickname “the littlest girl with the biggest voice” in her hometown.

With a blend of soulful pop melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Stefanie’s music tells the story of her journey—one marked by resilience, perseverance, and unwavering determination.

Studio sessions became her sanctuary by the age of 12, where she found solace in crafting melodies and pouring her emotions into her music. Her talent was undeniable, leading her to pursue her dreams at the Idyllwild Arts Academy performing arts boarding school and later at the Boston Conservatory for musical theater.

Despite her early successes, Stefanie faced setbacks in her journey, but with the unwavering support of her family, she refused to let those obstacles hold her back. A chance opportunity reignited her passion for music, prompting her to return to the studio with renewed determination. Now that Stefanie is turning a new page, armed with the support of her family and a newfound sense of purpose, she is once again writing and recording music. Her children, who have become her greatest supporters, continue to encourage her to share her gift with the world.

As she embarks on this new chapter, she is filled with a strong commitment to pursue her passion and is ready to release her EP, Turning Pages, this year.

