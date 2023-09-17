A Long-Awaited Holiday Treat! “Snow Is Falling! Songs for Christmas, Hanukkah & Kwanzaa with Sukey Molloy” – Out October 27, 2023

Kicking off the festive season with her first holiday album for families, award-winning children’s musician Sukey Molloy announces the October 27 release of Snow Is Falling! Songs for Christmas, Hanukkah & Kwanzaa with Sukey Molloy.

A treasure trove of winter holiday cheer, Snow Is Falling! Songs for Christmas, Hanukkah & Kwanzaa with Sukey Molloy is packed to the brim with traditional holiday and seasonal songs, providing a sweet family listening experience much in the spirit of the Mike and Peggy Seeger albums for children from years gone by. Tastefully presented, with beautiful pacing and colorful stylistic contrast, this exquisite collection showcases the sparkling clarity of Sukey Molloy’s vocals and the poetry within her heart.

Joining Sukey as producer and arranger of Snow Is Falling! is Grammy-winner Larry Alexander (The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie), who has served in this capacity for all six of Sukey’s albums. Larry can also be heard on keyboards, percussion, and guitar/mandolin/banjo on Snow Is Falling! Sukey notes, “Snow Is Falling! would never have been possible without Larry’s incisive comments, creative ideas, wonderful contributions as a performer, and fearless insistence on making each track better and better.”

Praised for music that brings a sense of reassurance, trust, fun and wonder, Sukey’s decision to include three major winter holidays – Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa – in Snow is Falling! was a purposeful one. “Every year in my community of Nyack, New York, families come together to celebrate, each in their own way, with traditional and original winter holiday songs,” says Sukey. “I wanted to make a gesture to honor all these traditions in Nyack and around the world. I hope this album brings joy and wonderful memories to everyone and that listeners will sing along!”

Enfolding children and adults alike in the warmth of the holiday spirit, Snow Is Falling! Songs for Christmas, Hanukkah & Kwanzaa with Sukey Molloy is chock-full of family-friendly songs like “Jingle Bells,” “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Up On The Housetop,” “Oh Chanukah,” “Kwanzaa Is Here,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Raindeer,” “I Have a Little Dreidel,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and many more, including two seldom-heard Woody Guthrie songs, “Happy Joyous Hanuka” and “Hanuka Dance.”

This lovely musical celebration comes to a holiday postcard ending with the album’s title track, “Snow Is Falling,” which features new holiday lyrics from Sukey set to the melody of the familiar round, “Frère Jacques.” Sukey explains, “I originally created this song so that everyone in the audience could toss white scarves in the air to make ‘snow’ while singing. I love singing rounds and love the feeling this brings of winter. ‘Snow Is Falling’ seemed like the perfect way to wrap up our holiday package.”

Watch the felt art video trailer for Snow Is Falling! Songs for Christmas, Hanukkah & Kwanzaa with Sukey Molloy HERE.

Snow is Falling! Songs for Christmas, Hanukkah & Kwanzaa with Sukey Molloy will be available at major online outlets, including Amazon, iTunes, Pandora, and more.

ABOUT SUKEY MOLLOY:

Trained as a professional modern dancer in New York City, Sukey Molloy performed and toured as a member of the Solomon’s Company Dance and went on to study developmental movement and Kidnastics with former Olympian, Garland O’Quinn, Ph.D., and infant development with Bonnie Bainbridge Cohen. Her work in “movement skill development through guided play” led Sukey to design and teach music and movement programs for nursery schools, after-school programs, and elementary schools, and, in 2005, to launch her own Nyack, NY-based PlayMove&Sing programs of classes and teacher training workshops. By 2006, Sukey had formed her own Circle Song Band (later known as Sukey Molloy & Friends), with which she performed the “Sukey Molloy (Circle Song) Show,” charming young audiences with programs filled with musical storytelling, stuffed felt characters, and fun, interactive songs.

Sukey Molloy’s award-winning body of work includes the albums The Adventures of Little Stubby (2023; NAPPA Award), Five Little Oysters (2018; NAPPA Award; released with three companion audio picture books), I Am Sleepy! with Sukey Molloy (2012; Parents’ Choice Silver Award, Mom’s Choice Gold Award), I Am Happy! with Sukey Molloy (2012; Creative Child CD of the Year Award, Mom’s Choice Gold Award, Preferred Choice Award), I Like to Sing! with Sukey Molloy (2007; NAPPA Honors Award), Circle Songs! with Sukey Molloy (2005; Children’s Music Web Award, Parent to Parent Adding Wisdom Award), and two Sukey’s Circle! DVDs (2009 and 2010; NAPPA Honors Award, Mom’s Choice Gold Award, Preferred Choice Award, NAPPA Rising Star Commendation). The video series Sukey’s Circle!, featuring Sukey’s music and movement play activities, has aired on BabyFirst TV, Happy Kids (Roku), My Kazoo TV, Highbrow, BusSongs, and Kidobi. Sukey’s fourth video series, Sukey’s House! with Sukey Molloy & Friends, released in 2017, is available in both physical and digital formats from Amazon. Shortly thereafter, Sukey also launched a new series of YouTube videos: “Story Time,” “Craft Time,” and “Circle Time.” Sukey’s teaching, music, and storytelling remain central to her mission to encourage young children to play, move, and sing, and have led to the creation of an array of companion play products, including hand puppets, finger puppets, musical instruments, picture books, and felt art.

Album Details: Snow is Falling! Songs for Christmas, Hanukkah & Kwanzaa with Sukey Molloy

Label: PlayMove&Sing Inc.

Release Date: October 27, 2023

For children and families of all ages.

SRP: $9.99 CD or digital download

Run Time: 46 minutes

