A KOSI/Denver Return To Christmas Music

A KOSI Holiday Season In Denver

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. AC KOSI (KOSI 101.1)/DENVER brings back its’ annual non-stop CHRISTMAS music programming for the 17th year beginning this afternoon (11/16). “We’ve had listeners asking us to change to CHRISTMAS music since HALLOWEEN,” said PD JIM LAWSON. LAWSON also states, “We’re excited to bring back this long standing DENVER tradition 24/7 through CHRISTMAS Day.”

This year KOSI 101.1 has chosen a theme and will be playing a new CHRISTMAS song, “Share the Magic,” written and produced by COLORADO native son RIC CABOT PODMORE and performed by some of COLORADO’s top musical artists under the name VOICES ON HIGH. “Share The Magic” was chosen as the theme song for the DOWNTOWN DENVER PARTNERSHIP’s “9News Parade of Lights” this holiday season. KOSI 101.1 will also be hosting a donation section on their web site, with proceeds going to local non-profits “A Precious Child” and the “Parade of Lights.” Those who donate will receive a free copy of the song “Share The Magic”.