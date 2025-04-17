A Journey to Twin Peaks: Eli Verano’s “Lonely Laura” Brings Laura Palmer’s Ghost to Life

Rising indie-pop artist and producer Eli Verano returns with “Lonely Laura”, the second installment from her upcoming EP Twin Peaks. This project reimagines what a fourth season of the iconic TV series Twin Peaks might sound like—told through a collection of cinematic, synth-driven songs released monthly throughout the first half of 2025, just like a new episode of the series, unfolding one chapter at a time.

A mesmerizing blend of synthpop, synthwave, and electropop, “Lonely Laura” channels the spectral presence of Laura Palmer, the show’s enigmatic central figure, as she delivers cryptic messages from beyond. The track’s ethereal soundscape, layered with hypnotic melodies and dreamlike textures, mirrors the eerie and surreal world crafted by David Lynch—to whom this EP is dedicated.

“This project is special to me,” Eli shares. “With Lonely Laura, I allowed myself to create something cinematic and mysterious—something that raises more questions than answers, much like Lynch’s work. The song was written in under an hour, and the recording and production were completed in just a few hours—yet it brought together musicians from Argentina, the U.S., Malaysia, and Brazil, making it a truly global collaboration.”

Eli Verano has steadily built a reputation in the music world, with her work featured in TV soundtracks, radio placements, and appearances on The Voice and TEDx. Her recent releases include multiple international collaborations, including the dance-pop track “Wrong Love”, recorded with U.S. artist Jaden Pierce, as well as a collaboration with Chilean artist Stas, whose portfolio features projects for HBO Max, Coca-Cola, and the video game Karate Kid. With a strong background in marketing and business, Eli has also channeled her expertise into founding WONDRWORK, a creative agency for indie artists and brands.

Fans of Chromatics, Tame Impala, and Julee Cruise, as well as devotees of David Lynch’s cinematic legacy, will find themselves captivated by the haunting allure of “Lonely Laura”.

