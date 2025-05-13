A Heartfelt Tribute Born From A Personal Request: An Ambient “Hallelujah” Strips The Class To Its Core

Acclaimed recording artist and actor Woody Bradshaw shares a powerful, emotionally charged new version of Leonard Cohen’s legendary “Hallelujah.” Known for his heartfelt performances and nuanced storytelling, Bradshaw brings new life into this timeless, spiritually rich-piece—delivering an interpretation that feels both intimately personal and strikingly cinematic.

The song came into Bradshaw’s life unexpectedly, through Tiffany Beardon, a devoted supporter who requested the cover for a close friend battling cancer. What began as a personal favor soon took on a life of its own. “Though the song is magnificent,” Bradshaw says, “I was a little reticent because so many artists have covered it—and not all of them understood what the song is really about.”

Determined to do the piece justice, Bradshaw approached it with the care of a seasoned performer. “I wrote down all the lyrics and broke each verse and chorus down like an actor breaks down a script,” he explains. “There’s so much metaphor and biblical reference—I found the intent of each profound line so the message was as clear as if written by a third grader.”

Bradshaw then teamed up with acclaimed producer Stephan Oberhoff (Quincy Jones, Diana Ross, David Foster, Diane Warwick) to bring the vision to life. Known for their collaborative, spiritually grounded creative process, the pair began as they always do—by praying for inspiration. “We always pray before every project—that God leads the show. And without fail, the inspiration showed up immediately.”

The result is a track that feels both expansive and deeply personal. Layered with a foundation of rich baritone guitar, the production gradually unfolds to include sweeping cello and distant tribal drums, creating an immersive soundscape that supports—but never overshadows—Bradshaw’s soulful vocal.

“What started out as something I was doing for her,” he reflects, “became something for everyone—and for me.”

In Bradshaw’s hands, “Hallelujah” becomes more than just a cover. It’s a moment of clarity, an act of reverence, and a deeply felt offering—one that reaches far beyond the studio and into the hearts of listeners.

Tour Dates:

June 15th, 2025 – The Dock, Pensacola Beach

September 30 – October 12, 2025 – Pensacola Songwriters Fest (time and location TBD)



About Woody Bradshaw

Woody Bradshaw is an American singer-songwriter, recording artist, and actor whose journey has taken him from theater stages to television screens and ultimately, to Nashville’s thriving music scene. After earning a BFA in theater from Florida State University, Bradshaw landed a role on an ABC daytime drama in New York. His early success led him to Los Angeles, where he signed with top Hollywood manager Jerry Silverhardt and secured national commercial(s) and TV roles.

A transformative moment came when he attended a performance by his musical hero, Jimmy Webb. Moved by the experience, Bradshaw shifted his focus to music and relocated to Nashville. Immersing himself in the songwriting culture, he built momentum through writing, performing, and collaborating—eventually landing his first record deal.

Named one of Clear Channel’s “Top 10 Artists to Watch” alongside Luke Bryan, Woody has performed with acts like Styx and Darryl Singletary, and in front of crowds as large as 45,000. His high-energy shows and heartfelt songs have made him a fan favorite.

Now collaborating with producer Stephan Oberhoff (Quincy Jones, David Foster), Bradshaw has crafted a powerful new album and a haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” With renewed purpose, he’s ready for his next chapter.