A Great Radio Read: ‘Alias Emperor Rodgers’

PAUL ROTHFUSS has penned “ALIAS EMPEROR RODGERS,” a memoir about the crazy days of Top 40 Radio, the journey of a kid from PENNSYLVANIA who “rode the juggernaut to the top.” The story is filled with fun and frivolity, just as AM Radio was back then – with promotions and stunts that would never be allowed today.

Learning the business at minimum wage, he begins a journey with a serious upward trajectory — first to WSBA/YORK, PA and WARM/SCRANTON-WILKES-BARRE, PA as PAUL ROBERTS, then to WCAO/BALTIMORE as PAUL RODGERS, where he was elevated to the rank of “EMPEROR RODGERS.” Eventually the EMPEROR hung up his toga and laurel wreath (actually, plastic grapes) when he joined METROMEDIA Hot AC WCBM/BALTIMORE.

“ALIAS EMPEROR RODGERS” is also a story of friendship; a lasting bond between two boys (PAUL ROTHFUSS and KERBY CONFER). They followed it through in parallel careers that propelled them to their ultimate goal, ownership.

The book is sprinkled with links and images that illuminate the story and enhance the reader’s experience. If you enjoyed “WKRP In CINCINNATI” you’ll love reading, or listening to, “ALIAS EMPEROR RODGERS: A Majestic Memoir by BALTIMORE’s Emperor of Insanity in the Crazy Daze of ’60s Top 40 Radio.”

