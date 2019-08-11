A Glen Campbell Museum Will Open in Nashville in 2020

Glen Campbell will be getting his very own museum and stage in Nashville next year, it was announced Thursday (Aug. 8). The date of the announcement marked the second anniversary of Campbell’s death from his long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Campbell’s wife Kim brought forth the big news, and added how how hard it’s been coping with his loss two years after his passing. “It’s such a long, long goodbye that you’re conditioned already to accept it,” she told People. “But you carry around the sadness with you for so many years. The sadness lingers.”

The new 4,000-square-foot museum will be located on the corner of Broadway and 2nd Avenue, and it will transform into a live music venue during the evenings. Inside the museum, guests will find personal artifacts from the Campbell family including instruments, never-before-seen photos, stage clothes and more.

“When I touch his clothes and when I look at the pictures of us together, it’s heart-wrenching for me, because I miss him every single day,” Kim noted. “I feel like it’s a way to honor him, and I want to do everything I can to preserve his legacy and to share it with future generations.”

Campbell was a world-renowned artist, songwriter, guitarist, actor and television personality. Campbell hosted The Glen Campbell Good Time Hour variety show from 1969-1972 and acted in the 1969 film True Grit alongside John Wayne.

Campbell’s museum follows other Nashville-based museums recognizing historic artists including George Jones, Patsy Cline and Johhny Cash.

Rolling Stone reported that once the museum is completed early next year, there will be a grand gala opening with live performances celebrating the creation from members of the Campbell family and friends of Glenn.