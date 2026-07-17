Turn Up Your Playlist With Trey Calloway’s New Single “Slide” Out Today

Award-winning singer-songwriter Trey Callowayreleases his highly anticipated new single, “Slide,” today. Known for his honest vocals and traditional country sound, Calloway brings his own style and emotion to the song, making every lyric feel personal and every note ring true. Fans of Gary Allan may recognize “Slide” from Allan’s 2021 album, Ruthless, but Calloway delivers a fresh interpretation while staying true to the heart of the song. His heartfelt performance showcases the authenticity and storytelling that have become his signature, giving listeners a new appreciation for the track. “Slide” premiered with Country Evolution.

“I really enjoy this song because it’s an upbeat love song that celebrates real, imperfect relationships. I hope it’s a relatable anthem about fighting for love despite our flaws.” — Trey Calloway

Calloway recently released his highly anticipated new album Truck Around on all streaming platforms. Songs from the record have been featured by outlets including Center Stage Magazine, Whiskey Riff, Nashville.com, All Country News, RFD-TV, Everything Nash, Dillon Weldon, and Cowboys & Indians. The collection delivers a heartfelt nod to the golden era of ’90s country music while firmly planting its boots in the future of the genre. From hard-hitting honky tonk anthems to timeless storytelling, Truck Around showcases Calloway’s deep respect for country tradition alongside his modern-day authenticity as one of the genre’s rising voices.

One to never shy away from adventure, Calloway recently took off his cowboy hat and put on a racing helmet at the Daytona International Speedway when he rode six laps around the famous speedway with Forbes thrill seeker, Jim Clash at over 170MPH. To see the full feature, visit HERE.

Trey is currently working on his next EP, Honkytonk Generation, set for release later this year, alongside his new producer and co-writer, Phil O’Donnell. With more than 20 years of experience, O’Donnell has written No. 1 songs for George Strait, Blake Shelton, and Montgomery Gentry, and has also worked with artists including Cody Johnson, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Clay Walker, Aaron Watson, and Craig Campbell, adding a strong foundation to Trey’s upcoming project. Calloway continues to add live shows on the road and in Nashville, with more being added regularly, including his upcoming shows in Las Vegas later this summer and his first-ever appearance at the Ryman Auditorium.

To keep up with all things Trey Calloway, visit his website and follow on social media.

Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube