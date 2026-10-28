Ms. Maddix Releases Debut Album “Call Me An Outlaw”

Dark Americana and Southern rock artist Ms. Maddix has released her debut album, Call Me An Outlaw, an 11-track collection that blends raw storytelling, vintage rock and gothic Americana to explore identity, shame, sexuality, religion and self-discovery through a theatrical lens. The album topped both the U.S. and global iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts, reaching #1 in both markets.

Rooted in Ms. Maddix’s experiences growing up in the Bible Belt, Call Me An Outlaw examines the tension between who people are expected to be and who they truly are. Throughout the album, she confronts the beliefs, expectations and shame that can accompany questioning the world you were raised in, ultimately embracing the parts of herself that were never meant to fit neatly inside the lines.

Call Me An Outlaw Track List:

1. “Heaven’s Brothel”

2. “That Ain’t No Man”

3. “Faith”

4. “Get Mad”

5. “Hold It Against Me”

6. “Midas”

7. “Wish I Didn’t”

8. “Broken Hearted Valley Delight”

9. “Undone”

10. “Aftertaste”

11. “Out of the Woodworks”

The album’s title serves as a larger statement about what it means to be an outsider. For Ms. Maddix, an “outlaw” isn’t simply the traditional cowboy figure. It can be anyone who has been told they’re too different, too strange, too angry, too emotional, too queer, too much…or simply not enough.

“If you don’t fit the mold, maybe you were never meant to,” says Ms. Maddix. “And if that makes you an outlaw? Then call you an outlaw.”

Produced by Justine Blazer, Call Me An Outlaw creates an intimate, cinematic and haunting atmosphere throughout, drawing visual inspiration from old churches, velvet, leather and lace, and featuring characters including the preacher’s daughter, the seductress, the rocker and the ghostly woman, each representing different emotional facets of the record.

At its heart, Call Me An Outlaw is for anyone who has ever felt like they didn’t belong; a reminder that being an outsider doesn’t have to be something to hide. Sometimes, it’s something to claim.