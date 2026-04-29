Slow Burn Drifters Release Uncertainty with Golden (Deluxe) Out Now

Slow Burn Drifters unveil “Uncertainty,” the expansive closing statement from their forthcoming Golden (Deluxe), arriving Friday, April 24, 2026 on all digital platforms. Serving as the focus track from the deluxe release, “Uncertainty” captures a world where predictability has unraveled, reframing instability not as something to fear, but something to accept.

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“There’s this inescapable feeling that what once felt certain has completely dissolved,” says frontman Ray Vale. “But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. We can’t unring the bell, and the deck needs a joker, so why not embrace it?”

Running just under seven minutes, “Uncertainty” unfolds as a slow burning, atmospheric piece that leans into tension while carrying an unexpected sense of lift. Beneath its weight, there is a subtle celebratory quality, a recognition that letting go of control can open the door to something new.

The track features Ray Vale on vocals, guitars, E-bow, and bass, Violet Booth on piano and synths, and Jack Irons on drums. Golden (Deluxe) was produced by Vale, mixed by Vale and Martin Biegger, and mastered by Dave Gardner at DSG Mastering.

“Uncertainty” arrives alongside Golden (Deluxe), an expanded edition of the band’s debut album that further explores themes of isolation, stillness, and acceptance introduced across its companion singles.

Golden (Deluxe) will be available on all digital platforms April 24, 2026.

ABOUT SLOW BURN DRIFTERS:

For Ray Vale, the name Slow Burn Drifters foreshadows what you are about to hear. The band’s vocals and guitars reflect the beauty and terror found in literature, film. Slow Burn Drifters mix alternative indie, dream pop, and gothic Americana into an eerie, liminal realm that would feel at home in a David Lynch film. Joined by pianist Violet Booth, Slow Burn Drifters released their debut album, Golden, on March 7, 2025.

Vale grew up in Northern New Jersey with the Manhattan skyline on the horizon. Now living in Austria. While Golden is the first album released under the Slow Burn Drifters name, it is Vale’s twelfth album overall in a decades-spanning career. Over the years, Vale has shared stages with artists including Nirvana, Queens of the Stone Age, and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

Golden is a ten-song record written and produced by Vale in his studio in Austria, with Booth’s piano playing a key role throughout. Standout tracks include the aching title track “Golden”, “Look Away,” and “ The Wind.”

Golden explores time, memory, and the connections between ourselves and others. Golden was mixed by Martin Biegger and mastered by Dave Gardner, and features Jack Irons on drums, Alain Johannes on guitar, Chris Ward on saxophone, and Matt Owens on trumpet.

Slow Burn Drifters draw inspiration from artists like Leonard Cohen, Nick Drake and Scott Walker. As Vale puts it, “I think of our songs as being modern in a timeless sort of way. But they’d also be at home between the songs playing from a handheld radio in an open window tuned to the local AM station.”

Vale hopes listeners feel their hearts opening to a soundtrack that’s equal parts pleasure and pain. “The more they listen, the more their lives feel like a film,” Vale says. “They’re less alone in it somehow; they know someone else out there understands.”

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