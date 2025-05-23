Ross Learmonth Flips the Script in New ‘Opposites’ Music Video

After topping South African charts with his infectious single ‘Opposites’, singer-songwriter Ross Learmonth has unveiled an equally charismatic music video—bringing the song’s spirited contradictions to life in vivid, topsy-turvy fashion.

Blending heart-on-sleeve storytelling with anthemic pop-rock flair, Ross Learmonth’s sound sits comfortably alongside artists like Hozier, Harry Styles, Imagine Dragons, Jeremy Loops, and Matthew Mole—balancing raw emotional weight with vibrant hooks and layered production. His solo work has already earned widespread acclaim across South African media, with singles ‘Honey’, ‘Because of You’, and ‘Opposites’ all charting on some of the country’s biggest radio stations and landing major Apple Music playlists. His signature sound—anchored in powerful vocals and thoughtful lyrics—is driven by a rich pallet of instrumentation, including guitar, piano, synths, drums, and bass, offering a dynamic yet grounded listening experience that resonates across borders.

This music video finds Learmonth navigating the whims of love inside South Africa’s real-life Upside Down House in Hartbeespoort. It’s a striking and symbolic setting that mirrors the lyrical theme: that sometimes, the people who challenge us most are also the ones who bring us the most growth.

“The song was loosely inspired by my parents’ relationship—and my own,” Ross explains. “It’s about the idea that opposites can attract and create something unexpectedly beautiful.”

The visuals cleverly invert gravity, with Ross cooking breakfast on the ceiling, brushing his teeth sideways, and being literally turned on his head by romance. The quirky concept leans into the playful tone of the track, but there’s a deeper thread too—one that acknowledges the chaos, vulnerability, and unexpected harmony that often come with real relationships.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/CkYkBcdxtLY?si=4Riv5-Ir-53W9_1p” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>

With a busy year already under way—sharing stages with Mafikizolo, opening for The Goo Goo Dolls, and appearing at RMB Starlight Classics—Ross is showing no signs of slowing down. Whether you’re a fan from his Prime Circle days or discovering him anew through his solo catalogue, ‘Opposites’ is a bold, bright reminder of Ross Learmonth’s unique perspective—and his ability to make you feel it, upside-down or otherwise.

Photo by Tegan Smith