FUSE FOUR Teams Up with Vevo and MTV to Amplify Independent Music Video Impact Worldwide

FUSE FOUR has announced strategic partnerships with GothamWest Studios and Vevo for music video distribution, along with exclusive access to pitch music videos to MTV. These collaborations will bring FUSE FOUR’s artists’ videos to major platforms and audiences worldwide, underscoring the label’s global ambitions and artist-centric mission.

Vevo is a leading music video network that connects an ever-growing global audience to premium music video content. The platform hosts over one million artist videos and operates the largest network of music channels on YouTube with broad international distribution. As a cornerstone of artist exposure, Vevo has, for more than a decade, helped artists reach millions of viewers with high-quality music videos.

MTV, launched in 1981 as the first 24/7 music video channel, revolutionized the way audiences consumed music. It quickly became a cultural powerhouse that shaped fashion, youth culture, and pop music trends for decades to come. Today MTV’s multimedia presence—from television and cable channels to digital platforms and the MTV Video Music Awards—continues to influence music trends and artist discovery around the world.

FUSE FOUR itself offers a comprehensive suite of services for independent artists. The label provides full music distribution and publishing management across digital and traditional platforms, along with marketing support for TV placements and live performance opportunities. Unlike traditional deals, FUSE FOUR’s model is built on artist empowerment: artists retain ownership of their master recordings and full creative control over their work. The label also offers a proprietary analytics dashboard, giving musicians real-time data and insights on audience engagement. This flexible, service-driven approach allows each artist to leverage a wide array of promotional and licensing tools while maintaining independence and creative freedom.

About FUSE FOUR

Founded in July 2018 by Uriel Marshall, FUSE FOUR is an independent record label with global ambitions across all genres. The company specializes in empowering independent artists with a full range of music services, from distribution to live promotions, all designed to maximize exposure while preserving artistic ownership. Key features of FUSE FOUR include:

Comprehensive distribution and publishing management: Releasing music across digital platforms, radio, and TV in all major genres worldwide;

Placement and promotion support: Marketing and licensing assistance for television, film, and live performance opportunities;

Proprietary analytics platform: Real-time audience and performance metrics to inform marketing and touring strategies;

Artist-friendly service model: Flexible agreements that let artists retain ownership of their masters and full creative control.

Notably, FUSE FOUR’s roster has already achieved remarkable scale: social media posts featuring their artists’ music have amassed over 31 billion views in user-generated content between 2024 and 2025. The new partnerships with Vevo and MTV are expected to accelerate this momentum, extending FUSE FOUR’s global footprint and boosting visibility for its artists’ music videos.

The record label continues to push the boundaries of independent music, helping artists achieve global reach on their own terms.

