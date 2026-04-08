Every Us Builds Community Through Song in Some Kind of We EP

Collective music project Every Us has released their debut EP Some Kind of We. The Brooklyn collective, led by singer-songwriter Ryan Jones, thrives on a unique kinship born from creating art together. Every song emanates this unity, allowing the listener to become a part of the community that created it. Some Kind of We is out now on all digital platforms worldwide.

There’s a quiet dissonance embedded in the name Every Us — not I, not even we, but every possible version of we, all of them at once. Ryan Jones has spent years living in Brooklyn, London, Shanghai, Chiang Mai, and Pittsburgh, absorbing the way music functions differently in each place and arriving at the same conclusion everywhere: that it was never meant to be done alone. Some Kind of We, the debut EP from his New York collective, is the sound of that conclusion becoming undeniable. The EP opens with “Cavalry,” and it wastes no time making its intentions physical. Bluesy piano, uplifting synth, a beat you can actually move to. It’s an eruption of celebration for friends, family, and support. Then a full chorus of voices lands on “so, come over / put your whole love on my shoulders / ’cause we’re all we got.” It doesn’t feel like a lyric so much as a pact. “B-Train” follows, Chynna Sherrod’s lead vocals threading through layered harmonies and sample-forward textures into a warm expression of gratitude for the beauty of friendship. An ode, specifically, to the people who make sure you get home safe. The record’s center of gravity is “Stuck With.” It begins with laughter embedded beneath the instrumentation. Actual laughter, conversation, the sounds of a room full of people who know each other well. Guitar that feels familiar the moment you hear it. Harmonica adds to the communal feel, perfectly balancing the melody. A bass settling in beside the chorus: “all of me is stuck with all of you / in this harmony that we seein’ through.” “The Motions” is an indie groove that breaks the warmth open into something restless, urging the listener to wake from monotony and experience the vastness of life. Connor Sandstrom’s guitar carves a rhythm that makes the walls feel closer than they did a moment ago, pulling you toward motion, toward everything outside the room. And then “Fake It” closes everything out in lush, complicated feeling: the push and pull of running from love while wanting, badly, to stay.

Ryan Jones built Every Us around a belief that music is communal by nature. Playing music alone, he’d argue, is a relatively new concept. From orchestral to folk to salsa, it has always been a reason to be together. Blending indie soul, R&B, jazz, folk, and electronic elements into a genre-fluid sound, the collective has grown to unite more than 500 attendees at live events and connect over 200 artists across New York and Brooklyn. The collaborators here—vocalists Olivia Reid, Sherrod, Sandstrom, and Amara, songwriting with Charlie Klarsfield (Clean Bandit, Branchez), mixing by Ian Kimmel (BTS, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige)—don’t feel like a lineup so much as evidence of that belief in practice. Past collaborators include Michael Tighe, Dan Sagher, and visual storytellers Talia Light Rake and Frank Sun, with praise from EARMILK, Grimy Goods, glamglare, and NYS Music. Some Kind of We doesn’t ask you to admire it from a distance. It welcomes you to pull up a chair. It assumes you were already part of Every Us.

Every Us captures the deep bond that is found when we build melodies together and join our voices. With joyous beats and rich layers, Some Kind of We feels like coming home. Follow Every Us on Instagram and TikTok @everyusmusic, and visit their website everyus.world to stay updated on their journey.