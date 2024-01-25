GRAMMY Award-Winning Artist John Berry Re-releases I Give My Heart, What I Love The Most, & Hits Digitally Through StarVista Music

GRAMMY® award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry has re-released three albums in partnership with StarVista Music, including Hits, I Give My Heart, and What I Love The Most. All three albums, an instant “go to” at Berry’s live shows, offer fans music from throughout his career. What I Love The Most contains ten tracks, including “You’re My Sunshine,” “What A Woman Wants,” “She Don’t Need Me,” “I’ve Seen It All,” and more. I Give My Heart includes eleven tunes in all, including “Time In A Bottle,” “Faithfully,” “I Give My Heart,” “Let’s Stay Together,” “Lady,” and more. Hits contains twelve of Berry’s biggest hits, including “Kiss Me In The Car,” “Your Love Amazes Me,” “A Mind Of Her Own,” “Change My Mind,” and “Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye,” just to name a few.

“I am so excited to have my Hits album, along with I Give My Heart and What I Love The Most, re-released through StarVista,” shares Berry. “This will give some of my favorite songs a breath of new life, and to team up with such an esteemed partner is gratifying.”

John Berry will be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ninth annual Carolina Country Music Awards held at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Being honored for his contribution to country music, Berry’s career has spanned over three decades which includes twenty-five albums and twenty singles on the charts including “A Mind Of Her Own,” “Kiss Me In The Car,” “Your Love Amazes Me,” “What’s In It For Me,” “You And Only You,” “Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye,” “I Think About It All The Time,” “Change My Mind,” “She’s Taken A Shine,” and his Grammy-nominated hit, “Your Love Amazes Me.” The Carolina Country Music Awards is an annual event open to performers who grew up in or now reside in North Carolina or South Carolina.

“It is such an honor to be selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Carolina Country Music Association,” smiles John. “Being a native of South Carolina, I’m thrilled and honored to be recognized for this achievement. I wish my parents, who were both South Carolinians, were still here to take part in such a special night. I know they would be so proud.”

Tracklisting for Hits:

Kiss Me In The Car

You And Only You

Your Love Amazes Me

A Mind Of Her Own

She’s Taken A Shine

Change My Mind

Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye

I Will, If You Will

What’s In it For Me

I Think About It All The Time

If I Had Any Pride Left At All

When A Man Loves A Woman

Tracklisting for I Give My Heart:

If

Time In A Bottle

Will You Marry Me

Your Love Amazes Me

Faithfully

I Just Wanna Stop

I Give My Heart

Since The Day That I Met You

Love Look What You’ve Done To Me

Let’s Stay Together

Lady

Tracklisting for What I Love The Most:

She’s Mine

You’re My Sunshine

What A Woman Wants

Every Time

There Could Never Be Another

Gotta Lotta Love

She Don’t Need Me

I Get That All The Time

I’ve Seen It All

When Is Enough Enough

2024 Tour Schedule With More Dates Added Soon!

MAR 02 – Liberty Showcase Theatre / Liberty, N.C.

MAR 07 – Amped Up For Kids Benefit Gala / Gainesville, Ga.

MAR 08 – Governor’s Gun Club / Kennesaw, Ga.

MAR 16 – The North American Country Music Hall of Fame, Induction Ceremony / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

MAR 23 – Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga. (with The Frontmen)

APR 03 – The Kenney Store / Kenney, Texas

APR 04 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

APR 06 – The Texas Theater / Waxahachie, Texas

MAY 31 – 48 West / Wedowee, Ala.

JUN 05 – Country For A Cause / 3rd & Lindsley / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 17 – Orange Blossom Opry / Weirsdale, Fla.

About John Berry:

Grammy award-winning entertainer John Berry’s career has spanned over three decades and twenty-five albums, including his latest release, ‘Find My Joy.’ Boasting an impressive twenty singles on the charts, with six reaching the Top 5 and one #1 on the Billboard country charts resulting in numerous Gold and Platinum records. Berry’s co-written “A Mind Of Her Own” and “Kiss Me In The Car” introduced him to radio audiences in 1993, paving the way for hits including “Your Love Amazes Me,” “What’s In It For Me,” “You And Only You,” “Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye,” “I Think About It All The Time,” “Change My Mind,” “She’s Taken A Shine,” and his Grammy-nominated hit, “Your Love Amazes Me.” Shortly after having brain surgery, Berry recorded his Christmas album, ‘O Holy Night’ in 1995. This magical album and the title track went on to lay the foundation of his inaugural Christmas tour that has continued for nearly thirty years. In 1996, he scored a GRAMMY win for his participation in Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1. In 1999, Berry made history with the release of “There He Goes,” a posthumous duet with Patsy Cline. In 2020, John Berry teamed with newcomers Joe & Martina for their Billboard charting single, “Give Me Back The 90’s,” paying tribute to Berry and all the other acts who emerged during this popular era in country music. His TV show, Songs & Stories with John Berry, aired weekly for two years on Heartland Television, The Family Channel, The Country Network, Roku (via Heartland), AMG TV, Country TV (New Zealand), and Keep It Country TV (UK). In 2019, Berry was diagnosed with throat cancer, requiring thirty-five combined treatments of radiation and chemotherapy, which were successfully completed. This year will mark Berry’s 28th Annual Christmas Tour. For more on John Berry, visit his website at johnberry.com.

About StarVista Music:

StarVista Music offers artists and brands worldwide digital audio and video marketing, sales, and distribution, generating incremental income for artists and brand holders as well as driving global demand for artist repertoire via traditional promotion and aggressive social media development. With years of experience in distributing entertainment-based content and in live entertainment via sister company StarVista LIVE, StarVista Music is a trusted and effective marketing partner bringing world-class resources such as multi-channel marketing, publicity, in-house creative expertise, and long-standing industry relationships and marketing partnerships developed throughout our history.