Craig (formerly Mr. Craig) Returns with Emotional Single “Against Tha World”

In a move that signals a profound artistic evolution and a return to his roots, the visionary founder of Inspired Media Works has officially dropped his latest single. On April 20th, the artist formerly known as Mr. Craig reintroduced himself to the world simply as Craig, releasing the deeply emotive and hard-hitting track, “Against Tha World.”

The release marks more than just a new song; it is the opening salvo of a new chapter. Known for his duality as both a street-hardened storyteller from Queens and a polished corporate leader, Craig’s new music bridges the gap between the grit of the sidewalk and the sophistication of the boardroom. Now residing in Northern Virginia, Craig is channeling the energy of the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) into his next phase, connecting his Queens foundation with the region’s fast-moving cultural pulse and a refined Virginia sophistication.

Rebranding a Legacy: From Mr. Craig to Craig

For long-time followers of the New York creative scene, the name “Mr. Craig” carried a certain weight: a title of respect earned through years of navigating the entertainment industry. However, the transition to “Craig” is a deliberate choice to strip away the artifice and present his most authentic self.

“The ‘Mr.’ was a title I wore when I was still proving myself,” Craig explains. “But now, I’m coming as I am. No titles, no fluff: just the man, the music, and the message. It’s about being grounded in who I’ve become while never forgetting where I started.”

This shift in identity is mirrored in the sonic landscape of “Against Tha World.” While his previous project, This Time It’s Personal, laid the groundwork for his storytelling, his upcoming album, Still Personal, promises to dive even deeper into the complexities of his journey. “Against Tha World” serves as the bridge between these two eras, capturing the raw, isolated feeling of a man standing at the peak of his career, realizing that the climb is often a solitary one.