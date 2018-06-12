WYTE/Wausau-Stevens Point, WI And WPUR/Atlantic City Have Morning Openings

NRG MEDIA Country WYTE/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WI is seeking a morning personality to succeed JOHN HARRY. Qualified candidates should be good on-air, on the streets, and on social media. Additionally, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WPUR/ATLANTIC CITY is also on the hunt for a morning co-host to succeed RACHEL MARIE, who is leaving after one year on the job to pursue an undisclosed opportunity The new co-host should be friendly and upbeat with a strong handle on digital, social media, and video production skills.