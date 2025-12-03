Moe Bandy Marks 50 Years of His Iconic Hit Single “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life”

CMA and ACM award-winning country music legend Moe Bandy is proud to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his hit single, “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life,” a song that captured the heartache, honky-tonk spirit, and the enduring influence of the great Hank Williams. Released in November 1975 as the title track of his fourth album, the song quickly rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in early 1976. Written by Paul Craft, the lyrics weave in and pay homage to Hank Williams’ classic songs, “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Cold, Cold Heart,” and more. The song helped cement Moe Bandy’s place as a leading traditional country voice of the 1970s.

“Fifty years later, ‘Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life’ still means just as much to me as the day I recorded it,” shares Moe Bandy. “That song opened so many doors and connected me with country fans all over the world. I’m proud it’s still a fan-favorite after all these years.”

Moe Bandy recently released his highly anticipated album, Songs I Missed, in partnership with StarVista Music. Staying true to his traditional country roots, he delivered a heartfelt collection of classic hits, carefully selecting songs that he had once passed over earlier in his career, as well as others he had always wished he could record, giving fans a glimpse of the music he truly connected with and wanted to bring to life. The album features iconic songs such as “Heartaches By The Number,” “Six Days On The Road,” “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” “Amarillo By Morning,” and “Pure Love,” with Bandy’s signature honky‑tonk sound paying tribute to country music’s golden era. Tracks from the album were highlighted by Cowboys & Indians, Country Evolution, RFD-TV, and more.

Fans can catch up with Moe on tour in the coming weeks:

DEC 31 – Trio Club / Mingus, Texas

JAN 23 – Clans Casino / Newkirk, Okla. (with Joe Stampley)

JAN 25 – FEB 01 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 28 – Heard County PAC / Franklin, Ga.

MAR 14 – Jackson Street James / Burnet, Texas (with Joe Stampley)

MAR 26 – Wharton County Youth Fair / Wharton, Texas (With Joe Stampley)

APR 18 – Amish Country Theater / Millersburg, Ohio

APR 25 – Texas Pride / Adkins, Texas

APR 30 – Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 02 – Lincoln Jamboree / Hodgenville, Ky.

MAY 09 – Private Event / Chatsworth, Ga.

MAY 15 – Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

MAY 16 – 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas (With Joe Stampley)

About Moe Bandy:

Moe Bandy’s country music accomplishments include ten No. 1 hit songs, many Top Ten hits, five Gold records, and numerous ACM and CMA Awards. He started his recording career while he was a sheet metal worker in San Antonio, Texas, but after a decade of hard labor, Bandy traded his sheet metal for Gold albums. In the mid-seventies, when the country pop sounds of Kenny Rogers, John Denver, and the outlaw styles of Waylon and Willie were all the rage, traditionalist Moe Bandy came along. Bandy’s autobiography, ‘Moe Bandy: Lucky Me,’ is now available at moebandybook.com.