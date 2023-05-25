Chris Weaver Band And Jacob Bryant Release New Single “Circus”

The Chris Weaver Band and Jacob Bryant have teamed up to release a new single titled “Circus”. The song, co-written by Weaver, Bryant, and their fellow songwriters, is an upbeat country-rock anthem.

The Chris Weaver Band is a Nashville-based group known for their high-energy performances and soulful sound. The band, led by frontman Chris Weaver, has shared stages with artists such as Earth Wind & Fire, John Mellencamp, Chicago, Chris Young, Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann, Love and Theft, Craig Campbell, John Rich, Kellie Pickler, Fernando e Sorocaba, Marcos & Belutti, and has been praised for their dynamic live shows.

Jacob Bryant is known for his heartfelt lyrics and powerful vocals.

“Circus” showcases the strengths of both acts, with Weaver’s energetic vocals and Bryant’s emotional delivery blending together over a driving beat and twangy guitars.

“I’m so excited to collaborate with Jacob on this song,” says Weaver. “He’s an incredible artist with a unique voice, and together we were able to create something that really captures the spirit of the Chris Weaver Band and what we’re all about.”

Bryant adds, “Working with Chris and his band was an amazing experience. They’re all such talented musicians, and we had a blast in the studio putting this song together. I think it’s going to be a hit with our fans and country music lovers everywhere.”

“Circus” is now available for streaming and download on all major music platforms.

