95.7 The Jet/Seattle Bender’s One Big Give Raises $560K

Classic Hits KJEB-FM (95.7 The Jet) in Seattle raised over $560,000 in just 13 hours on Thursday, December 7 during the 21st annual “Bender’s One Big Give” for Seattle Children’s Hospital Radiothon. “Bender’s One Big Give” featured 95.7 The Jet’s morning personalities Bender and Jodi who hosted the all-day on-air radiothon and encouraged listeners to call in and donate.

Over the past 21 years, Bender’s event has generated more than $17.85 million for the hospital’s Uncompensated Care Fund, a fund set up to ensure that no family is ever turned away based on their inability to pay for the care they desperately need.

“Our team at Seattle Children’s is incredibly grateful to Bender for his more than 20 years of dedication to our patients and their families,” said Seattle Children’s Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Dondi Cupp. “Radiothon is a great example of the community coming together to support our mission to provide care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.”

“Absolutely incredible. Another year of our audience showing just how much this place means to the community. More than $43,000 per hour in donation,” said Bender, who moonlights as Chair of the Seattle Children’s Hospital Leadership Council.