90’s Nostalgia Lives On in ‘93, New Single From Kimberly Dawn – Set to Drop

On the heels of her smash single “Nashville,” which hit streaming platforms this past spring, country artist Kimberly Dawn announces the September 24th, 2020 release of her latest single, ‘93. With a natural gift for setting life to music, the talented singer/ songwriter and Canadian-born mother of four behind “Slow Dancin’ in the Dark” – nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards – has built a thriving career around honoring every moment and milestone with song. Fans of Dawn’s positive, authentic spirit will find so much to love about her latest single. In ‘93, listeners can join the Nashville-based musician on a journey through time, celebrating the hidden magic and humble joys of a simpler decade.

“I grew up listening to ‘90’s country, and to this day, I still love it,” explains Dawn of the inspiration behind the song. “With ‘93, I wanted to write about simpler times – a happy, upbeat melody that captures the same feelings, hopes, and dreams of ‘way back when’.

Once again, Dawn captivates audiences with a beautifully painted picture of the beloved moments shared by so many. Filled with ‘90’s nostalgia, ‘93 harkens back to the days of TV Guide, when popular television shows weren’t available on-demand. A time before music streaming, when teens lived for the simple and unexpected pleasure of hearing a favorite song on the radio. When Friday nights were spent hanging out at the local gas station or all-night diner, catching up on the latest gossip and trading news about the weekend party scene.

Produced by Jeff Cohen and Zach Abend, ‘93 offers what every well-crafted song should: the precious gift of losing yourself in music. Partnering with Nashville-based songwriters Megan Barker and Greg Friia, Dawn delights listeners with an opportunity to escape the hectic whirlwind of modern-day life – even if just for a few minutes – to re-experience the passion and promise of youth. Recorded at Benchmark Sound Studio in Nashville, the song features the same talented musical team from Dawn’s upcoming EP, “Canyon Road”: Miles McPherson on drums, Justin Ostrander on electric, Tim Galloway on acoustic, Russ Pahl on steel, Tony Lucido on bass, and Dave Cohen on keys, with engineering/ mixing by Chris Utley.

Find ‘93 on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora beginning 9PM PST on September 24th. Discover musician and singer/ songwriter Kimberly Dawn online at www.OfficialKimberlyDawn.com, along with upcoming show dates, videos, and articles offering a sneak peek behind the music. Get a daily dose of Kimberly Dawn on Spotify and follow along with 50,000 fans on Instagram @OfficialKimberlyDawn.

About Kimberly Dawn:

Kimberly Dawn is a country singer/ songwriter using her natural talent for storytelling and music to express an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience. Through original songs like “Cadillac Lovers” and “Slow Dancin’ in the Dark” – nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards – the Canadian-born musician shares timeless stories of real-life triumph in the never-ending struggle to find bold purpose and powerful self-love. As a mother of four, Dawn’s personal journey toward creating inner strength and balance on the road to living out her passion is one to which many women can relate, and one that she feels particularly suited to tell. “All through growing up, raising a family, and finding myself, music got me past the most difficult times. If my song gives someone else strength to get through the day, then I’ve done what I set out to do.” Dawn earned her stripes opening for Wilson Phillips in 2015, along with performances at Los Angeles’ House of Blues and celebrity red-carpet charity events. She has also featured on popular podcasts such as Stripdt Down with Ali Levine and All About You. Don’t miss her popular singles, “Nashville” (released February of 2020) and ‘93 (set to drop September 24th), along with a weekly blog where she shares the inspirational experiences behind the music. Get a daily dose of Kimberly Dawn now on Spotify and follow along with 50,000 fans on Instagram @OfficialKimberlyDawn.