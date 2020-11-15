90s Mouseketeers Reunite from around the US, Release New Holiday Album

The holiday season is a time to celebrate Christmas, reunite with family and give to those less fortunate. This year, Disney’s ‘All New’ Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeers are doing all three! Members from all seven seasons of the beloved Disney show have reunited after 30 years to partner with MusiCares® and The Brave of Heart Fund and raise spirits and funds for those severely affected by COVID-19. During the height of the pandemic, 17 of the Mouseketeers (or ‘Teers) from the far corners of the US came back together to record 15 Christmas holiday classics to create one special album, entitled Why? Because It’s Christmas. The album will be released on November 27, 2020 (Black Friday) by Always In The Club/M12/Universal and is available for pre-order at: www.MMCHolidays.com. The 17 ‘Teers will come together digitally for a Virtual Record Release Party that same day and will be streamed live on M12.tv.

The album will be available as a commemorative holiday CD and as a digital download. A portion of the proceeds from the album will be donated directly to MusiCares® and The Brave of Heart Fund. MusiCares® provides critical assistance to members of the music community in times of need. The Brave of Heart Fund provides much needed financial support to the families of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

“Music has such a unique ability to heal and unify us, and we’re so grateful for our position to continue to support music creators and professionals in these uncertain times. The direct impact we’ve been able to make on our music community during the pandemic would not be possible without the generosity of partners like Always In The Club,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares®.

“We are grateful to Always in the Club for its efforts to raise awareness for the Brave of Heart Fund,” said Holly Welch Stubbing, president and CEO of E4E Relief. “Contributions like this one will allow the fund to support even more families of fallen healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic as they navigate their unimaginable losses.”

The project features traditional holiday songs, including “O Holy Night,” “The First Noel,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Away in a Manager,” “Go Tell It On the Mountain” and more featuring the 17 ‘Teers with their own spin on the songs. The artists include:

Rhona Bennett (of En Vogue) from Chicago, IL

Deedee Magno Hall (Miss Saigon, Wicked, Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe, Hollywood Record’s The Party) from San Diego, CA

Tony Lucca (NBC’s The Voice, Album’s Executive Producer) from Waterford, MI

Nikki DeLoach (Hallmark Channel, MTV’s Awkward) from Blackshear, GA

Dale Godboldo (The People v OJ Simpson, Album’s Executive Producer) from Plano, TX

Chasen Hampton (X-Files, Hollywood Record’s The Party, Album’s Executive Producer) from Oklahoma City, OK

Tasha Danner (Portlandia) from Indianapolis, IN

David Kater (Sister Act 2, Gnome Alone, Charming) from Los Angeles, CA

Lindsey Alley (How I Met Your Mother, Lethal Weapon, First Wives Club) from Lakeland, FL

Jason “Blain” Carson (Shiloh, The Carsons) from Salt Lake City, UT

Jennifer McGill (Speaker, Worship Leader and Inspirational Pop Recording Artist) from Denison, TX

Mylin Brooks-Stoddard (Writer, Musician, Mental Health Advocate) from Midwest City, OK

Raquel “Roque” Herring (Betsey Brown on Broadway, Sang Sista Sang national hit musical, National Star Search Champion) from Miami, FL

Nita Young (first African-American Miss Virginia) from Chesapeake, VA

Jason Minor (Shiloh, Top Financial Advisor) from Bowie, MD

TJ Fantini (Accomplished Theater Director and Board of Directors of ACT Theater in Washington) from Belleville, IL

Marc Worden (Voice of Iron Man/Tony Stark, Star Trek: TNG) from Toronto, Canada

This diverse group of performers representing all regions of the country were all a part of The “All New” Mickey Mouse Club that also launched the careers of mega stars Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling.

Why? Because It’s Christmas is sponsored by the MMC’89 Initiative that promotes the Global Goals for Sustainable Development (www.MMC89Initiative.com). Additional partners include: M12.tv, PVBLIC Foundation, Hilton Institute, Alianza de Impacto Latino (#LatinosUnidos), CIG Capital, Arts, Hearts + Philanthropy and Always In The Club Foundation.



Why? Because It’s Christmas

Tracklist

1. Go Tell It On the Mountain – MMC’89 Group (feat. Chasen Hampton, Rhona Bennett, Dale Godboldo, Jennifer McGill)

2. Angels From The Realms of Glory – Raquel Herring

3. Birthday Of A King – Deedee Magno Hall

4. Baby Jesus (Interlude) – Everly Love Hampton & Chasen Hampton

5. Away In A Manger – Chasen Hampton

6. O Come, All Ye Faithful – Rhona Bennett (En Vogue)

7. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen – Jason Carson (feat. The Voice’s Tony Lucca)

8. What Child Is This – Nita Young & Tony Lucca

9. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel – Tasha Danner

10. The First Noel – David Kater

11. O Holy Night – Mylin Brooks – Stoddard (feat. Deedee Magno Hall)

12. Jolly Old St. Nicholas – TJ Fantini

13. O Little Town Of Bethlehem – Lindsey Alley

14. It Came Upon A Midnight Clear – Jennifer McGill

15. Auld Lang Syne – The Voice’s Tony Lucca

16. A Visit From St. Nicholas (A Poem) – Marc Worden

17. What Christmas Means to Me – Nikki DeLoach (feat. Tony Lucca)

Album Credits

Album Producers: Tony Lucca, Jeff Bohannon, Chasen Hampton, David Kater, James Reeder, Steven Wimberly

Album Executive Producers: Dale Godboldo, Chasen Hampton, Tony Lucca, Lisa Cannata, Mahvrick

Label: Always In The Club / M12 / Universal Music Group

About the “All New” Mickey Mouse Club

In continuing Walt Disney’s legacy, The “All New” Mickey Mouse Club debuted in 1989 on the Disney Channel and helped launch both the network and Disney’s Hollywood Studios (the new MGM Studios), where all seven seasons were taped. Over 100,000 kids auditioned with only 35 chosen to become life-long ambassadors of a fraternity that shared an experience much more powerful than co-starring on a variety show – the Mouse Club was also a world-class performing arts academy that promoted giving back to community and important social causes such as diversity and inclusion.

About the Charities

The Brave of Heart Fund was co-founded by the Foundations of New York Life and Cigna, industry-leading financial and health service organizations, alongside E4E Relief, to provide financial and emotional support to family members of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers who lose their lives in the COVID-19 fight. The Brave of Heart Fund began disbursing charitable funds in May, supporting more than 240 families to-date totaling over $5.4 million granted to meet immediate expenses, such as funeral expenses, and as well as long-term needs including housing and education. Families are able to apply for both the short and long-term grant. (www.BraveOfHeartFund.com).

A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares® was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need, MusiCares offers confidential preventive, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues. Through the generosity of donors and volunteer professionals, their dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs. For more info, please visit (www.Grammy.com/musicares).

About Always In The Club

Cast members of The “All New” Mickey Mouse Club have played a pivotal role in shaping the last 30 years of popular culture with critically acclaimed and wildly successful projects across music, film, television and theater. Throughout the years, former Mouseketeers have leveraged their global influence and multi-media platforms to help raise millions of dollars for nonprofits around the world. Once in the Club… Always In The Club – AITC is an official platform for corporate and fan engagement with reunited cast members, sponsoring both large-scale projects and intimate fan experiences that support social impact efforts and charitable organizations. Learn more at www.AlwaysInTheClub.com.

