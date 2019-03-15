8th Annual NY Guitar Expo…Not the Same Old Guitar Show!

The 8th Annual NY Guitar Expo is proud to announce their return to the Freeport Recreation Center (130 E. Merrick Rd) Saturday, April 27th and Sunday, April 28th, 2019 in Freeport, Long Island!

One of the largest guitars shows in the northeast, the Expo features new, vintage & used instruments & amps, local dealers/music stores, custom builders and major manufacturers along with the return of the Les Paul Exhibit curated by Jim Wysocki!

A longtime friend of Les Paul’s, Wysocki will have several guitars and inventions from Les Paul’s actual collection. Photographs with the guitars will be allowed and you’ll be able to plug in and play. The exhibit will have one of the first reel to reel tape machines from Les Paul’s 8 track machines.

Show founder/promoter Richard Johnson said, “It’s an honor to have Jim and his exhibit back at this year’s show. We missed him last year (wedding) and Jim’s personal relationship with Les Paul only adds to the knowledge, humorous background and anecdotes Jim has on Les and his fabulous life!“

Guitar players / enthusiasts have their chance to buy, sell, and trade with a wide range of dealers, other attendees and collectors including Taylor Guitars, Homestead Amps, Gbase, Guitar Center, My Generation Guitars and others. Gear manufacturers to custom builders, everyone attending can participate and enjoy everything the Expo has to offer in some way. With guitars, gear, and a private pedal & amp room it is the place to be for serious players or those just getting into their groove!

“This show has become a fan favorite because of our well-rounded guitar show with vintage gear & guitars, retailers, manufacturers, private collections etc., so anyone walking through the front door can participate in some way large or small.”

Show Hours:

Saturday, 4/27 – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, 4/28 – 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $10

Children under 12 are FREE when accompanied by adult

For More Information on the NY Guitar Show & Exposition, Contact Show Manager Richard Johnson at (516-435-8382) Rich@NYguitarexpo.com or VISIT: www.nyguitarexpo.com

FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/NYGuitarExpo

Twitter (@NYGuitarExpo): Twitter.com/NYGuitarExpo