84% of Americans 13+ Listen to Ad-Supported Audio Daily

Recently, Edison Research reported that Americans age 13 and older listen to an average of four hours and eleven minutes of audio every single day. This enormous amount of time spent is one foundational assertion as to why advertisers should be allocating more of their budgets to audio.

This week, the firm brings another strong argument: the reach of audio advertising. As can be seen in Share of Ear, 84% of Americans 13+ will listen to some type of ad-supported audio daily. Ad-supported audio includes AM/FM Radio, podcasts, ad-based streaming services such as those from Spotify and Pandora, the spoken-word channels on SiriusXM and free use of YouTube for music videos.

Even among those harder-to-reach 18-34-year-olds, ad-supported audio is being heard. Fully 82% of this group in the U.S. is reached by ad-supported audio each day. And to emphasize — these are daily measures of reach. Over the course of a week or a month, the reach would naturally expand likely to somewhere well above 90% of all Americans, including younger consumers.

A vast number of Americans listen to ad-supported audio every single day. Edison Research says that any advertiser looking to send its message far and wide, including to younger age groups, should be considering more investment in audio advertising.