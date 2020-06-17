80’S Band World Goes Round To Release New Undiscovered Track

WORLD GOES ROUND, a supergroup of four hot songwriters, singers, and musicians which formed in the late 80s featuring Frank Musker, Elizabeth Lamers, Jeff Hull and Marty Walsh, will be releasing their second never-before-heard track titled “Round The World” on Viper Records on July 3. “Round The World” is the follow up single to the recently released debut recording “Big House.” Check out the music video for “Round The World” – HERE.

WORLD GOES ROUND, whose recordings were never released until now, have written and recorded with everyone from Queen to Linda Ronstadt, Chaka Kahn, Sheena Easton, Quincy Jones, Kenny Rogers, John Denver, Supertramp, John Fogerty, Donna Summer, Neil Diamond, Jeffrey Osborne, Air Supply, and many more. The four members of WORLD GOES ROUND collaborated 1989 to record the album produced by Tommy Vicari (Prince, Billy Idol), which ended up never seeing the light of day. For one reason or another, both personal and contractual, the recorded WORLD GOES ROUND tracks have languished unheard for more than 30 years. Now these tracks are being released.

Says Musker, who co-wrote “Round The World” with Jay Cawley and Kim Tyler, “’Round the World’ deals with an escape from a negative relationship that is going nowhere, but it’s written from a more optimistic perspective – that a new love has brought new hope for a better future. Making that final break with the past and setting off to find the big beautiful world that’s out there waiting to be discovered and experienced is the theme of the sunny light filled chorus. It swells the heart with positivity, warmth and the hope that people all over the world want the same things – love, freedom, joy, adventure and fulfilment.”

He adds, “After all the unprecedented trauma and fear of Covid 19 and the worldwide restrictions of lockdown this song looks forward to a time when it’s okay to dream of travelling again – taking to the road and embracing this precious life in all its beauty.”

WORLD GOES ROUND’s 10 track album was recorded at Musker’s Laurel Canyon studio in Los Angeles, where the group created powerful pop tunes, matching their creative and musical aspirations – to make a record that was musically inspired by their heroes; while being quirky, forthright and relevant.

Says Walsh, “About a year ago, the producer of World Goes Round, Tommy Vicari, asked me if I had a copy of the project. I dug out a cassette tape of the mixes, put it into my audio player, and recorded it into my studio workstation. As soon as I heard the first song, it was apparent that this project really was something special, even though it never saw the light of day. I sent the project to Tommy and followed shortly by sending it to the rest of the members of WGR, who I had been out of touch with for many years. Everybody was quite floored by the music we had not heard in decades, and a conversation ensued about the possibility of somehow releasing this music.”

“Round The World” and “Big House” will be followed by additional track releases in 2020.

About Frank Musker:

Frank Musker is one of the most internationally successful and established British songwriter/lyricists in music. Musker’s musical versatility has allowed him to collaborate with some of the world’s most important artists which include: Queen, Air Supply, Gypsy Kings, Chaka Khan, Eric Clapton, Paul Young, Maxi Priest, Carly Simon, John Denver, Queen, Roger Daltry, Luciano Pavarotti, Josh Groban, Sister Sledge, Sheena Easton, Cher, The O’Jays, The Three Degrees, Patty Austin, Sarah Brightman, Dionne Warwick, Bette Midler, Bonny Tyler, Alan Parsons, Jeffrey Osborne, KC and the Sunshine Band, The Four Tops, Billy Ocean, Lisa Stansfield, Amici Forever, Il Divo, Macy Gray, BB King, Ronan Keating, Tom Jones, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and more. He has consistently transcended musical and international boundaries, writing lyrics in English, Italian and Spanish and producing an extraordinary wealth of successful songs from Air Supply’s “Every Woman in the World” to “Senza Una Donna” recorded by Paul Young and Italy’s number one recording artist, Zucchero, and “Too Much Love Will Kill You,” winner of the 1997 Ivor Novello award for best song musically and lyrically, sung by Freddie Mercury on Queen’s final album, “Made in Heaven.”

About Elizabeth Lamers:

Elizabeth Lamers has had several wide-ranging careers in music in songwriting, voiceovers and background singing. Lamers has produced radio shows at KCSN in Los Angeles (where she hosted Listening To Movies), KKJZ and classical’s KMozart. As a session singer, she has sung on countless commercials and is a busy voiceover artist, working in film and television and supplying voices to many Warner Brothers cartoons including Steven Spielberg’s Animaniacs, Histeria, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. As a background singer, Lamers has toured with Linda Ronstadt, Nelson Riddle and his orchestra, John Denver, Christopher Cross, Cab Calloway, K.D. Lang and the Gypsy Kings, among others. As a songwriter, Lamers collaborated with Frank Musker, and during that time, composed “Too Much Love Will Kill You” with Musker and Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May. Lamers also worked for several years in Southern California with the Hi-Fi Quintet, who recorded two albums during 2003-08.

About Jeff Hull: Jeff Hull is a prolific producer/composer/arranger/musician and engineer with more than three decades of professional experience in the music industry. He has written and or produced a number of songs, including the original “Piano in the Dark,” a Grammy Nominated song for “Song of the Year,” and also BMI’s most performed song of the year. His hit for Flo Rida in a re-worked rendition of “Piano in the Dark” went to number 1 on the Billboard rap charts. Hull has also written and arranged for artists from Brenda Russell and Chaka Kahn to Heart and Suzanna Hoffs. He has also composed and arranged songs for Beatnik eVolution, Brenda Russell, Chaka Kahn, Karyn White, Hope Floats, Holly Cole, Patti Labelle, Jane Weidlen, Wendy Moten, Jenifer Rush, The Cores, Heart, Chynna Phillips, Tom Jones, Brian May (Queen), Desiree’, Bobby Caldwell, Thelma Houston, Julio Iglesias; in addition to corporations i.e. Liquid Plumber, Amy Sky, McDonald’s, Ford, 3 Muskateers, Mattel, National Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Denver Symphony, Anheuser-Busch, and more. His music production credits include: Molly (feature film / title song), What Tha Bleep Do We (Lord of the Wind films), Arnold McCuller (Back to Front), Brenda Russell (single – A&M records), Lauren Wood (Last of the Mohicans 2 soundtrack), and many more.

About Marty Walsh:

Guitarist Marty Walsh is an assistant professor in the Ensemble and Music Production departments at Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. A veteran of the L.A. studio music scene, he has worked as a guitarist on the hits “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton, “She Works Hard For The Money” by Donna Summer, and “Heartlight” by Neil Diamond, to name a few. He has also recorded with John Denver, Eddie Money, Kenny Rogers, Sheena Easton, and Julio Iglesias, among others. In 1985, Walsh did the guitar work on the Supertramp album “Brother Where You Bound”; then toured with the band in 1985-86, and again in 1988 after playing on their release “Free As A Bird.” Also in 1986, Walsh was a member of John Fogerty’s touring band for his first tour post CCR. In the 1990s, he was a part of the live band on the Nickelodeon television show “Roundhouse,” and was the guitarist on numerous Curb Records releases: three of LeAnn Rimes’ albums including “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”; her single “’I Need You,” whose title track spent 25 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and Steve Holy’s “Good Morning Beautiful” which topped the Billboard Country charts in 2002. Walsh recently released his first instrumental solo album titled ‘The Total Plan.”

About Tommy Vicari (Producer):

Multi­-Emmy and Grammy Award recipient, Tommy Vicari, is internationally recognized as one of Hollywood’s finest recording engineers and music mixers. He has recorded music for: Prince, Billy Preston, George Duke, Jeffrey Osborne, Philip Bailey, Quincy Jones, Barbara Streisand, Pino Daniele, Sammy Nestico and the 2015 Grammy Award winning Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, and many more. His tv credits include: The Oscars, Six Feet Under, The Newsroom, Angels in America. His mix for HBO’s celebrated, Behind the Candelabra earned him both an Emmy and a Cinema Audio Society Award. Vicari’s work on feature films includes the Brian DiPalma cult classic, Phantom of the Paradise, to the Pixar multi ­Academy Award™ winning classics, Finding Nemo and Wall-­E. Along with longtime collaborator, Thomas Newman, Vicari worked on Road to Perdition, Little Children, Revolutionary Road, Cinderella Man, A Series Of Unfortunate Events, The Adjustment Bureau, Brothers, The Debt, Saving Mr. Banks, Get on Up, The Judge, Side Effects, The Help, He Named Me Malala, Bridge of Spies, Passengers, Thank You for Your Service and The Highwaymen. With composer Nicholas Britell, Vicari worked on Adam McKay’s The Big Short and his HBO series Succession, Barry Jenkins’ Academy Award winning Moonlight and his subsequent feature If Beal Street Could Talk, and David Michôd’s Netflix feature, The King.

For more information about WORLD GOES ROUND, please visit: worldgoesround.info.

CONTACT:

Lori Lousararian-Hakola

Rogers & Cowan PMK

310-854-8104