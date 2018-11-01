7-TIME PARENTS’ CHOICE® AWARD WINNER BEN RUDNICK AND FRIENDS RELEASES THREE SINGLES & THREE MUSIC VIDEOS!

The award-winning music of Ben Rudnick and Friends, Boston-based pioneers of the kindie music scene, has delighted families nationwide for nearly two decades. Propelled by a sonic boom of critical praise crowned by seven Parents’ Choice® Awards and a John Lennon Songwriting Award, Ben Rudnick is delighted to share news of three music videos and singles of good cheer and optimism.

LITTLE BITTY CRITTER: A little rockabilly, with more than a nod to the Man in Black, “Little Bitty Critter” is just plain fun, as it tells the tale of a bold mouse whose love of cheese causes Ben to “flip his lid” and Ben’s fat cat to “rock and roll.” Amazingly well-played and recorded, with great harmonies and a wonderfully succinct and effective guitar solo. Watch the video below or HERE.

SHINE UPON EVERYONE: Written by guitar master Tom Feldmann, “Shine Upon Everyone” welcomes everyone to sing along, celebrate our planet together, and SHINE (dancing shoes not optional!). Ben Rudnick’s version, which he calls “more hippie Motown than anything,” is influenced by a couple of tunes Ben really likes, “Second That Emotion” and the older, funky version of “They Love Each Other” (an early ’70s Grateful Dead tune). Watch the video below or HERE.

NEW WORLD IN SIGHT: When Ben Rudnick wrote “New World in Sight” he had been listening to Quadrophenia for about three straight months, and that influence is certainly apparent here. With this timely release, Ben invites one and all to “spark a new light” and bring about “a new world is sight.” Ben thinks of this song as “my little contribution to good energy in the world to combat the bad energy.” Watch the video below or HERE.

Affectionately nicknamed “the Grateful Dead for kids,” Ben Rudnick and Friends create a jam band dynamic that takes their concerts and recordings to a stratospheric level. The band’s instantly identifiable brand of adventurous musicianship soars spectacularly across a spectrum of Americana, bluegrass, western swing, reggae, country, folk, and the many flavors of rock. According to Chattanooga Parent, “[Rudnick] and the band are so musically gifted that they almost create their own style of music.” Family music authority Stefan Shepherd (Zooglobble.com) enthused, “The band just sounds GOOD.”

Ben Rudnick and Friends have been joyfully laying down the soundtrack of families having fun together since 2000, performing more than 900 live shows throughout the country during that time. The band’s albums include A Frog Named Sam: A Musical for Children (2016), Love is a Superpower (2012), Live in Lexington: Under the Copper Beach (2011), It’s Santa Claus! (2010), A Frog Named Sam (2009), The Challenger Baseball Song and Other Hits (2007), Grace’s Bell (2007), Live at the Playground (2005), Blast Off! (2004), Fun and Games (2002), and Emily Songs (2000).

“Little Bitty Critter,” “Shine Upon Everyone,” and “New World in Sight” are available for download at Bandcamp, iTunes, CDBaby, and Amazon.

