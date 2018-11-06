65 + Million Streams – Electro Pop Artist Mimoza
We are excited to send you the new single and video from acclaimed pop singer/songwriter Mimoza. Entitled “Love For Days” the single features powerful vocals, punchy rhythms and strong cinematic soundscapes creating the ultimate pop anthem. “Love For Days” has been added to New Music Friday in over four countries including the US and Germany.
Born in Kosovo, the pop songstress fled the war-torn country as a child and has since made a name for herself by writing hit songs for other artists. Her solo career has garnered over 65 million Spotify streams and she has had number one record in Japan, as well as a hit single charting in Germany.
LISTEN HERE: https://open.spotify.com/track/5nAEhdAwQSbAlOG2yJPHBf?si=YyAspoAiSlW10HOY0nQCIg
With a name as memorable and unique as her personality, Mimoza is a one-of-a-kind singer-songwriter who has seen her talents recognized throughout the world. Her debut release as a songwriter went to number 1 in Japan, selling more than 70,000 copies in one day. Her vocals helped “I Heart U” become the featured song of Smart Car Germany’s ad campaign and a hit radio single. She can also be heard on the soundtracks of successful German movies such as “3 Türken & 1 Baby” and is currently working on new music for the film “Fack ju Göhte 2”, alongside German hitmakers Beatzarre & Djorkaeff.
Mimoza’s fluency in four languages speaks to her diverse background. She was born in Kosovo, and fled at a young age with her family to Sweden, where she spent the greater part of her childhood. She later moved to Germany, where she lived for 11 years. She writes and sings in all of these languages and is focused on continuing her story of success in the US but this time, for her own artist project.Producers such as Shea Taylor (Beyonce’s “Love On Top”), PJ Bianco (Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Iyaz), DJ Frank E (BOB’s “Airplanes”, Wiz Khalifa’s “When I See You Again”) and more have recognized Mimoza’s undeniable spirit and talent as both a vocalist and songwriter. She is currently working in Los Angeles on her first EP.